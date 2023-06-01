West TN Lane Closures May 31-June 7, 2023

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.

District 47 - West TN – Northern



BENTON COUNTY, I-40:

Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I 40 eastbound from SR 69 (MM 126) to the Humphreys Co. Line (MM 134.8), FWD and GPR testing will be performed.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning July 19, 2022, Hwy 220/Church St. in Atwood, TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just South of Cannon Dr. to just north of Glover St. to install a box culvert across the existing road.

Beginning Monday, October 24, 2022, Barker Rd. will be permanently closed for the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Jax Road will be provided for the duration of the project.

Beginning Monday, November 28, 2022, Oasis Road in Carroll County will be closed until it is relocated in Summer 2023. Jax Road will remain open during this time.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, eastbound outside lane will be closed from LM 4.2 to

LM 5.3 on US 412 (SR 20).

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, January 16, 2023: US 412: East and westbound traffic from

LM 8.4 to LM 9.5 will be reduced to one lane for the placement of barrier rail for shoulder tie-ins on SR 459. Speed limit on US 412 has been reduced to 55 MPH in both EBL and WBL.

Beginning Monday, May 8, 2023: US 412 eastbound traffic pattern will be shifted to the new alignment. The routes will be posted.

Beginning Tuesday June 6, 2023: US 412 westbound traffic pattern will be shifted to the new SR connector ramp. The routes will be posted.

Beginning Monday, May 8, 2023: SR 200 north and southbound traffic will be shift onto the new alignment. Detour routes will be posted.

LAKE COUNTY, SR-22 : The resurfacing on SR 22 from Cates Landing Road (LM 4.20) to the Kentucky State line (LM 10.08) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US-51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &

LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022: US 51 southbound traffic is detoured at

LM 25.5 onto the new I-69 ramps for a short distance and then shifted back on to US 51. US 51 northbound traffic is reduced to one lane prior to the US 45/Section Line Road interchange and is detoured on to SR 214. Traffic remains on SR 214 and is merged back on to US 51 just south of South Fulton. Detour routes are posted. Additionally, a truck detour route is posted from US 51 to SR 22 towards Martin, then from SR 22 to US 45 towards South Fulton.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-43 : Miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 43 from near the Middle Fork Obion River Bridge to near White Clay Road.



NON-TDOT WORK



GIBSON COUNTY, SR-43:

Wednesday, May 31 or Thursday, June 1, 6:30/7:00 AM-4:30 PM: There will be a possible one-day lane closure/lane shift on Hwy 45E/SR 43 (AKA-North 1st St.). We will need to close both northbound lanes to repair a water leak. Traffic will have to use the southbound inside lane for northbound traffic, so for our work area the southbound lane will be one lane each direction. This closure will be approximately from the intersection of E. Woodrow St. & Hwy 45 (N. 1st) to E. Cherry St. & Hwy 45.

GIBSON COUNTY, SR-105:

Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1: SR-105 will be closed from West Main at South Trenton East to the RR track lm 10.2 to lm 10.3, for emergency water main repair.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern



CROCKETT COUNTY US-412 (SR-20): The resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on US 412

(SR 20) from the Dyer County Line (LM 0.00) to Birmingham/Lyons Road (L.M. 8.23) will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

DECATUR COUNTY, SR-69: The resurfacing on SR 69 from near Point Pleasant Lane (LM 0.38) to Jodie Ray Drive (LM 7.80) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-18: The resurfacing on SR 125 from SR 18 (LM 19.73) to the Chester County line (LM 30.96) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



HARDIN COUNTY, US 64 (SR-15): The repair of the bridge on US 64 (SR 15) over the Tennessee River (LM 6.29) will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures for east and westbound traffic throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning Monday, January 16, 2023: There is an 11’ width restriction in both directions.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: The grading, drainage, and paving on I-40 at the US 70 (SR 1) entrance and exit ramps (Exit 66).



Thursday, June 1, 9AM-3PM: There will be temporary daytime mobile lane closures on I-40 from MM 68.0 to MM 64.0 for maintenance of temporary pavement marking. One lane, in both directions, will remain open at all times.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-1): The eastbound lane on SR 1 will be closed from LM 19.0 to LM 20.0 with a temporary traffic signal in place for bridge repairs. Additionally, temporary lane closures will occur on SR 1 from LM 19.0 to LM 24.5 for bridge repair work as required. One lane will remain open at all times

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40:

Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I 40 eastbound from near SR104 (MM 101.06) to west of SR 22 (MM 107.7), FWD and GPR testing will be performed.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage and paving with Portland Cement Concrete on I 40 (Exit 93) at the SR 152 (Law Road) interchange.



Wednesday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 7, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be flaggers present intermittently on the eastbound “On” ramp at Exit 93 as well as flaggers present on Law Road near the ramp going both directions. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

LOOK AHEAD:



Wednesday, June 7 through June 14, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be flaggers present intermittently on the eastbound “On” ramp at Exit 93 as well as flaggers present on Law Road near the ramp going both directions. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I 40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).



Restrictions: Beginning July 20, 2022: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on I-40 from MM 76.9 to MM 79.6.3 with no shoulder. Speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH, through the work zone, from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9.

Beginning May 19, 2023: I-40 traffic both east and westbound will be shifted to the newly constructed inside lanes. Additionally, the eastbound “Off” ramp at Exit 79 as well as the ramp from US-412 to westbound I-40 will be closed during this phase of construction. Detours will be posted.

Wednesday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 7: There are no scheduled closures.

LOOK AHEAD



Wednesday, June 7 through Wednesday, June 14: There are no scheduled closures.

MADISON COUNTY SR-20: The resurfacing (either microsurface or thin mix overlay) on US 412 (SR 20) from the Crockett County line (lm 0.00) to near Ramp 7-A (Country Club Lane) (lm 6.50), including concrete repair on bridges will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



MADISON COUNTY SR-43: The improvement of the intersection on US 45 (SR 43) at Green Valley Farms will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



Beginning April 3, 2023: Both inside lanes of SR 43 will be closed at the intersection of Green Valley Farms. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

MADISON COUNTY SR-223: Grading, drainage and paving on a S. I. A. route supporting Hwy 223 East side (SR-223 & Fiberglass Road) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-15: The grading, drainage, and paving on US 64 (SR 15) for a S.I.A. route supporting Tyson Hatchery may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



NON-TDOT WORK



LOOK AHEAD:

HAYWOOD and FAYETTE COUNTIES, I-40 near Exit 42 (Blue Oval)

Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, 7AM-4PM: There will be temporary lane closures east and westbound on I-40 to pull an electrical line across I-40. One lane will be closed in each direction. One lane will remain open in each direction.

MADISON COUNTY SR-1 (Hwy 70) & SR 138:



Wednesday, May 31, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be a possible lane closure to replace a support pole and the flasher assemblies at Hwy 70 & SR 138.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd.:

Wednesday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 7: The intersection improvement on US 51 (SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-87 from the Mississippi River to Green Chapel Road:



Wednesday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 7: The resurfacing of SR 87 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Near LM 10.8:



Wednesday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 7, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along I-40 eastbound near LM 10.8 for the installation of overhead sign footings. At least two lanes will remain open at all times. Exit 12A Summer Avenue/White Station Road along I-40 eastbound will be temporarily closed as needed during this time.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd):

Wednesday, May 31 through Friday, June 30: The I 240 westbound “On” Ramp from Airways Blvd. southbound at Exit 23 will be closed to complete construction of the new ramp. A detour will be in place to redirect traffic flow.

SHELBY and FAYETTE COUNTIES, I-269 from SR-193 (LM-0.63) to I-40 (LM 6.83):

Monday, June 5 through Wednesday, June 14, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures for epoxy overlay activities. At least one lane going north and southbound will always remain open. Ramp closures at I-40 are expected with detour provided.

Friday, June 2, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, June 5, 6:00 a.m.: There will be continuous weekend lane closures for epoxy overlay activities. Bridge epoxy overlay will continue every weekend until completion. At least one lane going north and southbound will always remain open. Ramp closures at I 40 are expected with detour provided.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: November 2022 through Fall 2023:

Restrictions: Beginning Thursday, September 29, 2022. There will be an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

LOOK AHEAD:



MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing the I 55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction activities on the I 55 and Crump interchange. Activities include setting beams for the new Wisconsin bridge, construction of cross-over at east end of I 55 bridge and repair work on the I 55 bridge. All work is weather dependent.

Friday, June 9 from 8:00 pm until Monday, June 12 at 6:00 am

- I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

- I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee

*Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

- I-55 SB ramp will be closed

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**

**Local traffic only at South Third Street / will have to exit at Metal Museum Drive)

- Crump Boulevard EB from Alston will be open

- Crump Boulevard WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB will be closed

- Riverside Drive NB will be closed

- Metal Museum Drive to I-55 NB will be closed

A detour will be posted.

Beginning Monday, June 12 at 6:01 am the below will describe the new traffic patterns.

- I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB

- I-55 NB outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed (local traffic only beyond South Third Street)***

*** Crump WB local traffic to Metal Museum Drive will be able to utilize the detour that goes down Crump WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB / crosses over Riverside Drive / goes up Riverside Drive SB ramp to I-55 NB and then can exit at Metal Museum Drive

- Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina

- Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina

- Wisconsin will remain closed

- Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed

- Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 from North Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman St.:

Wednesday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 06, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daytime single lane closures between Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman Street for safety improvements.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 over Danny Thomas Boulevard (LM 11.32):



Wednesday, May 31 through Wednesday, August 30: There will be a continuous outside lane closure along SR 1 (Danny Thomas Boulevard) north and southbound between Court Avenue. and SR 278 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue), a continuous middle turn lane closure on the SR 3 (Union Avenue) bridge at LM 11.32, and a continuous left lane closure along SR 3 (Union Avenue) going westbound between South Lauderdale Street and SR 1 (Danny Thomas Boulevard) for bridge repair activities.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) from LM 6.59 to LM 6.73:



Wednesday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 6, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures for safety improvements from near Elliston Road to near Dunn Road on US 51 (SR 3). Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 6, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 51 (SR 3) from near Elliston Road to near Dunn Road will cause temporary lane closures. Weather Permitting

SHELBY COUNTY, US-78 (SR-4) from Getwell to I-240:

Wednesday, May 31, through Tuesday, June 06, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures going north and southbound US 78 for construction of pedestrian facilities and repair catch basins.

Wednesday, May 31, through Tuesday, June 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures both east and westbound on US 78 for performing milling, paving, and adjusting manholes.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-4: Widening from the Mississippi state line (LM 0.00) to south of SR 175 (Shelby Drive LM 1.48)

Sunday, June 4, 5:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures for the purpose of milling, paving, and striping the transitions at the BOP and EOP of NB Lamar Ave (SR 4). This work will allow for NB traffic to be placed in its final location.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 6, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extd. for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 6, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72 (SR 57) from near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extended will cause temporary lane closures. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Poplar to Raleigh-LaGrange:

Wednesday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 6, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform Safety & ADA Improvements.

TIPTON COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue:

Wednesday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 7: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue daily to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 (Elvis Presley Boulevard) :

Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 02, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Close the left/southbound lane of Elvis Presley Boulevard (SR 3), beginning intersection with Mosby Road and continuing South to Blanchard Road, to allow AT&T maintenance work in existing manhole/conduit run. This will involve splicing copper cable in two manhole locations to restore service to existing customers.