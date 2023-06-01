130 Black Owners and Women (BOW) Worth $450 million Take Center Stage on Nasdaq Trading Floor

The BOW Collective. Black. Owners. Women. Nicole Cober, Founder of the BOW Collective Members of the BOW Collective

The BOW Collective honored by NASDAQ on Thursday, June 8.

We are joining forces to train, team, and trailblaze in the small business ecosystem,” — Nicole Cober, President of BOW Collective

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new day dawns on the stock market as the BOW Collective comprising the Nation’s top 130 Black business women are recognized by NASDAQ for their work on scaling black women owned businesses. As the highlight of the annual Capital Conversations Conference, BOW members will grace the renowned trading floor. This momentous event symbolizes a new season, where women of color are unapologetically growing together and building legacy wealth.

For the first time, the country’s premiere business organization representing 25 industries and more than $450 million in annual revenue step onto the world’s stage at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market on Thursday, June 8, 2023. This pace-setting collaborative, whose membership supports more than 1,500 U.S. jobs, is honored to be a part of NASDAQ history. Members of the Collective are known as “Rare Air” as their presence transforms the atmosphere and recreates a diverse, inclusive, and equitable narrative that builds community.

The Black Owner & Women’s Collective, also known as THE BOW COLLECTIVE, is a sisterhood of the Nation’s top 1% of small business owners who bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to black women’s enterprises. The group represents industries ranging from architects to musical artists, coffee suppliers to corporate strategists, business consultants to beauty queens. Together they are reimagining a financial future for women while bridging the wealth gap for Black businesses.

This powerful sisterhood’s guiding principles includes getting to “like, know, and trust each other.” Founded by visionary Nicole Cober, this unique global group is disrupting the business world. As an award-winning entrepreneur and managing partner of Cober Johnson & Romney, Nicole leads like-minded businesswomen to collaborate, support, and truly make rivers in the desert. The former Enterprising Woman of the Year adds “The average Black woman business only generates $24,000 annually. The BOW Collective businesses however average $2 million. We are joining forces to train, team, and trailblaze in the small business ecosystem,”

According to JPMorgan “Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs, But the job isn’t easy.” The BOW sisters are well aware of this struggle and as they stand on the floor of the stock exchange it is one giant step forward for women owned businesses.

The BOW Collective Conference 2023