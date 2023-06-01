Sheeva.AI and APSG announce new strategic partnership to enhance the digital parking experience
Partnership pairs the leader in location-driven in-vehicle commerce with the premiere strategy team advancing new technology solutions to parking operators.
Making the parking experience as easy as possible is critical to drivers. Our product suite as part of APSG’s portfolio of parking tech will make parking operators’ services even more compelling.”TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheeva.AI and Athena Partners Strategy Group (APSG) announced a new strategic partnership that will see them collaborating on bringing routine parking transactions to connected car infotainment screens globally.
The agreement brings together Sheeva.AI, the leader in in-car payments that provides vehicle location-based services to help monetize the driver experience, and APSG, the premiere government relations and technology consultancy bringing solutions in parking, transportation, and curb management to their clients.
“Making the parking experience as easy as possible in today’s cars is critical to drivers,” said Adam Rouls, Chief Revenue Officer of Sheeva.AI. “Our product suite alongside APSG’s current portfolio of parking technologies will make parking operators’ services even more compelling for every driver.”
Rouls pointed to a March report from research firm TechInsights calling automated parking process the main new feature car owners want to see.
“That report said making parking easier has even surpassed traffic information on drivers’ wish list of connected car features,” he shared. “Sheeva.AI’s one-touch activation and location technology delivers the easiest option to them.”
“We’re always sourcing and implementing game-changing technologies that deliver budget-friendly and realistic solutions designed for the real world,” says Nick Stanton, Managing Director at APSG, adding that Sheeva.AI is “where the parking customer experience is going.”
“It’s easy to say ‘Smart City’ but harder to bring it to life,“ Stanton said. “But the Sheeva.AI team and its automotive sector partners can see today where the connected car fits into making cities smarter and more efficient for the people who live in them tomorrow.”
Sheeva.AI’s patented precise geolocation technology (SheevaLocate™) allows drivers to seamlessly pay for and receive services like parking, as well as EV charging, fueling, parking, curbside pickup, drive-thru and tolling without leaving the comfort of their vehicle.
The firm’s technology automatically detects the vehicle at the specific parking spot, fuel pump or EV charger and enables payments right on the in-vehicle infotainment screen or in any OEM’s mobile app.
APSG works with parking technology providers to provide tailored solutions to an extensive client network of public and private parking system operators.
The partnership aims to bring the leading parking payment apps and parking pay-station and meter companies into the car, where drivers would pay for their parking session from the car’s infotainment screen via Sheeva.AI’s one-step activation process.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
The company’s SheevaFence™ and SheevaLocate™ technology automatically detects the vehicle at the specific gas pump, parking spot, EV charger, or drive-through lane. Its SheevaConnect™ and SheevaPay™ products use an open API platform to integrate payments directly via the cloud and SDK through a secure digital wallet, requiring no additional hardware and no new apps.
Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, as well as New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany), and Nagoya (Japan). More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s
About Athena Partners Strategy Group (APSG)
Leveraging a specialized network of partners, APSG is a governmental relations and technology consultancy guiding organizations in developing new business and launching solutions across parking, transportation, curb management, rideshare, law enforcement, public safety and sustainability sectors. More information at athenapsg.com.
