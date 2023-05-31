SCOCA is taking longer to decide its cases

In the 2022 review we showed that over the past 24 years the court’s unanimity rate steadily increased, while its opinion output steadily declined. In today’s study of the same period we examine how long the court takes to produce an opinion, measured by the time from the last reply brief being filed to the case being ordered on calendar for argument. The results show that this value has increased over time. Combined, the three data points suggest that over the past 24 years the court is taking longer to decide fewer cases, but its decisions are made with greater unanimity.