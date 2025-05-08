Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,070 in the last 365 days.

New law makes ERs key to helping victims of domestic violence, human trafficking

Under the terms of SB 963, signed last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of a package of bills aimed at curbing human trafficking, emergency room physicians, nurses and others who provide health care to the public are required to screen patients for signs of domestic abuse or signs that they’re being forced into sex work or other forms of labor by human traffickers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New law makes ERs key to helping victims of domestic violence, human trafficking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more