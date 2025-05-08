New law makes ERs key to helping victims of domestic violence, human trafficking

Under the terms of SB 963, signed last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of a package of bills aimed at curbing human trafficking, emergency room physicians, nurses and others who provide health care to the public are required to screen patients for signs of domestic abuse or signs that they’re being forced into sex work or other forms of labor by human traffickers.

