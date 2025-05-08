Newsom makes 3 appellate nominations, 12 superior court appointments

(Subscription required) Gov. Newsom nominates two LA judges to the 2nd District Court of Appeal, recommends one for elevation to presiding justice, and appoints 12 superior court judges statewide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.