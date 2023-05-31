Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan with the Chairman of the Parliament of Iran

31/05/2023

On May 30, negotiations were held between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Islamic Shura of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

During the meeting, it was noted that the purpose of the current visit of the Turkmen delegation is to consolidate on a normative basis all bilateral agreements reached during the official visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Iran last June.

Speaking in favor of intensifying inter-parliamentary cooperation, which plays an important role in strengthening the Turkmen-Iranian dialogue, Arkadag suggested creating an inter-parliamentary group.

The Chairman of the Mejlis of the Islamic Shura of Iran highly appreciated the policy of neutrality pursued by Turkmenistan and its contribution to the solution of topical problems of our time. As Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized, the two peoples will be able to work together to ensure security and sustainable development of the region.

Noting the closeness of views and the identity of the positions of the two countries on many issues of regional and international politics, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty focused on the importance of developing bilateral cooperation in a number of areas. The transport sector was named one of the priority vectors, taking into account the modern infrastructure created in Turkmenistan and opportunities for transit traffic.

Among other promising areas, the fuel and energy complex, electric power industry, construction of roads and bridges were identified, where our countries can effectively implement joint projects.

Supporting the initiative of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty to create an inter-parliamentary group, the Chairman of the Parliament of Iran noted the existing potential for increasing the volume of export-import operations and stressed the need to expand trade and economic relations between the two neighboring countries, including through the creation of trade missions.

Among the topics of discussion are environmental issues, which are one of the most important problems of our time. As emphasized, Iran has always supported and will continue to support all the initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan in this area.

At the end of the meeting, Arkadag invited the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Islamic Shura of Iran to visit Turkmenistan at any convenient time.