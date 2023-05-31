Bridge work to begin on Walter Hjelle Bridge near Washburn

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to begin bridge work on the north and south ends of the Walter Hjelle Bridge located on North Dakota Highway 200A crossing the Missouri River west of Washburn, N.D., Monday, June 5.



The project includes minor structural repairs that were identified during Phase I of the project in 2022.



Work will occur during the daylight hours from June 5-11, 2023. Flagging will be in place to guide traffic while the Eastbound driving lane is closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.



The project is expected to be completed mid-June.



During the bridge work, the NDDOT travel map will be updated to provide daily information on width restrictions, speed reductions, and lane closures.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.







- ### -







C O N T A C T :

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

