New traffic signals will improve safety at Nelson intersection

CANADA, May 31 - Traffic signals are coming to the Highway 3A and Baker Street intersection, improving safety and mobility for people travelling into and around Nelson’s city centre.

“Upgrading the current four-way stop to a traffic signal will help traffic flow, improve safety for pedestrians and provide capacity for future growth in the Railtown area of the city of Nelson,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston, on behalf of Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The addition of traffic lights and active transportation improvements at this key intersection will benefit Nelson residents and the many visitors to our beautiful city.”

The project will replace the existing four-way stop with traffic signals that improve vehicle flow and make it safer and easier for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the intersection. Lighting and signage at the intersection will also be improved.

In partnership with the City of Nelson, some landscaping and esthetic elements will be included to help create a more appealing gateway into the city.

“With the upcoming intersection improvements at Baker Street and Highway 3A, we are working toward safer streets and harmonizing all modes of transportation,” said Janice Morrison, mayor, Nelson. “This project is not only a much-needed upgrade but a further step towards realizing our Railtown Neighbourhood Plan. Together we are shaping a city that thrives with connectivity, sustainability and community at its core.”

A $3.1-million contract has been awarded to Marwest Industries Ltd. of Castlegar for the work. The project will begin in summer and be completed in fall 2023.