2ND ANNUAL DELRAY BEACH CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE RETURNS SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Classic Car Event Hosted by Delray Beach locals at Old School Square is Free to the Public
It’s great to see the positive support from our downtown community to create this family-oriented event. I am proud to be a young caretaker of this historically significant classic car hobby.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Delray Beach locals who share a passion for classic cars and innovative nonprofits have created a new annual event for South Florida families - Delray Beach Concours d’Elegance. The event will be hosted on Father’s Day weekend at the Historic Old School Square Great Lawn in the heart of Downtown Delray. This exciting free public event on June 17 benefits Achievement Center for Children and Families and Delray Citizens for Delray Police, all focused on building a better future for and with our youth.
— Max Zengage, Founder of the 43rd concours in the US
More than 1000 spectators attended the Inaugural 2022 Delray Beach Concours with over 100 classic cars, Police and Fire vehicles on 2 downtown blocks.
A big thank you to the inaugural sponsors, volunteers, and enthusiasts from local developers and family-owned businesses, to national sponsors such as Superformance and Hagerty. With premier partners that include Billy Himmelrich of Old School Bakery and Grimes Event Rentals, and Elo, international car celebrity and creator of Supercar Rooms Miami, the 2nd Annual Delray Concours will be exponentially bigger and better.
“It’s great to see the positive support over 2 years from our downtown community to create this family-oriented event for decades to come,” said Max Zengage, founder of the 43rd concours in the US. “I am proud to be a young caretaker of this historically significant classic car hobby.”
The 2nd Annual Delray Beach Concours on June 17 will celebrate automotive history with 125 of the finest vehicles in the world, $70 million worth, on display for all ages to experience by transforming the Old School Square field through placemaking learning from other concours directors. This event fulfills the need for a Father’s Day holiday weekend community celebration that is free, public, and family friendly, and is the only real US concours that is free and accessible to all walks of life.
Delray Concours invests in Downtown Delray to bring thousands of attendees and consumers in June, the off-season, and helps put our downtown on the national map as one of the Concours-type events in North America. The oldest Concours, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, is held annually at Lake Como in Italy, beginning in 1929 and the first Concours in North America was held in 1950 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California and 2023 marks the 72nd Pebble Beach Concours.
The 16th Boca Concours that was held in February 2023 was a great success and included national participants. Attendees included collectors and supporters who are also part of Cavallino Classic, the 32nd annual international Ferrari concours at the Breakers Resort Palm Beach. We also have the support of Supercar Week, which attracted 60,000 people to the West Palm Beach waterfront car exhibition.
Delray Concours invests in the Downtown Development District with summertime local economic development, hiring local musicians, activating live art performances, connecting kids with cops, and being accessible to all neurotypical, autistic, and less fortunate families.
Proceeds benefit 5 established Delray nonprofits: Achievement Center for Children and Families, Miracle League of Palm Beach County, Community Classroom Project, Delray Citizens for Delray Police, and Delray Fire Benevolent.
To register your vehicle, inquire about sponsoring, or to get your free tickets, please visit www.DelrayConcours.com. Learn more at https://fb.me/e/3pqisxxX6.
