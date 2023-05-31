Railroad Crossing Replacements to Close Portions of SR 45/Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing portions of State Route 45/Old Hickory Boulevard in the Old Hickory/Hermitage areas during multiple weekends so crews can replace and repave railroad crossings. Detours will be in place.



The first closure will begin this weekend, Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. and last until Monday, June 5 at 5 a.m. between Hurst Drive and Elliston Street.

Trucks will be able to navigate around the closure via Gallatin Pike, Briley Parkway, and Lebanon Pike. Local traffic will be able to utilize Industrial Drive to Donelson Avenue then Henley Avenue to get back onto SR 45.

This is the first of three railroad crossing locations that need to be replaced. The other two locations are listed below. Dates for the Hopewell and Hermitage locations are to be determined.

· Lakewood (between Hurst Drive and Elliston Street)

· Hopewell neighborhood (at Center Street)

· Hermitage (between Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Andrew Jackson Parkway)

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

