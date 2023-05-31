New Filing Code for Criminal Filings in File & Serve Effective June 1, 2023

Effective June 1, 2023, North Carolina courts has provided a new filing code for subsequent criminal filings. Attorneys wishing to file Motion to Strike FTA, Modify Bond, OFA Recall (or other filings that need DA review) in the four pilot counties (Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Wake) can now file under filing code Criminal Motions and Order for DA Review in File & Serve if the documents need to be reviewed by the district attorney or assistant district attorney.

For similar filings where the DA has already reviewed and signed, attorneys can continue to use the current codes that they use today. For more questions on the process, please contact the county’s Clerk of Superior Court.