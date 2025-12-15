Governor Announces Superior Court Appointment

Alicia Marks Flowers was appointed to the Superior Court for Judicial District 14B, serving part of Cumberland County. Flowers fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Gail Adams.

Flowers currently serves as Associate Dean of Administration and External Affairs and Counsel to the Dean at North Carolina Central University School of Law. She previously served for 15 years in the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. Flowers earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and her Juris Doctor degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Flowers brings extensive experience in public service and a strong connection to Cumberland County. Her background in prosecution, legal education, and administration will support the effective and fair administration of justice in Judicial District 14B.