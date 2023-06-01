Renowned Gynecologic Surgeon Dr. Red Alinsod Relocates to a State-of-the-Art Facility in Dallas, Texas
Filled with unbounded joy and excitement to join Dr. Wesley Brady and her amazing team in Dallas. Warmth, excellence, and innovation are the hallmarks of our practice.”DALLAS, TX, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Red Alinsod, an internationally recognized gynecologic surgeon and pioneer in the field of female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, is pleased to announce the relocation of his practice to a brand new facility in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Alinsod will be providing his exceptional expertise and personalized care to patients at his new location: 8201 Preston Road, Suite 520, Dallas, Texas.
Dr. Red Alinsod will be joining Dr. Wesley Ann Brady. Dr. Brady was born and raised in Dallas. Beyond her work in private practice, she loves spending time with her husband and three children. Her personal interests include travel, antiquing, reading, searching for the perfect pair of shoes, listening to music, and doting on her King Charles Cavalier and pug puppy.
She is proud to provide care for women in her hometown and to support the community at large. Dr. Brady is a lifetime member of the Genesis Women’s Shelter Outreach and involved with the PTA at her children’s school. She welcomes the opportunity to get to know patients inside and outside of her practice and to help them improve the quality of their lives. Dr. Brady is one of the only female Cosmetic Gynecologists in Dallas and one of the few specialists nationwide in the field, certified fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and has performed over 2000 cosmetic gynecologic surgeries on patients from all over the world.
"Filled with unbounded joy and excitement to join Dr. Wesley Brady and her amazing team in Dallas. Nothing but the highest level of care for our Cosmetic Gynecology patients. Warmth, excellence, and innovation are the hallmarks of our practice." said Dr. Alinsod.
Dr. Alinsod brings with him over two decades of experience in gynecologic surgery and has gained a stellar reputation for his innovative techniques, patient-centric approach, and commitment to advancing the field of women's health. He has successfully performed numerous complex surgeries and has been instrumental in revolutionizing the treatment of female pelvic floor disorders.
The new facility at 8201 Preston Road will provide a comfortable and welcoming environment for patients seeking specialized gynecologic care. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, the clinic offers cutting-edge diagnostic capabilities, ensuring accurate assessments and precise treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs.
Dr. Alinsod's move to Dallas marks an exciting opportunity for individuals seeking comprehensive gynecologic care in the region. His specialized areas of expertise include minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, vaginal rejuvenation, female incontinence treatment, and cosmetic gynecology. With a deep understanding of the physical and emotional impact that pelvic floor disorders can have on a woman's quality of life, Dr. Alinsod is committed to providing compassionate care and helping his patients regain their confidence and overall well-being.
Patients can expect the same unwavering dedication to quality care and exceptional surgical outcomes at Dr. Alinsod's new location. He will continue to offer personalized consultations, employing his extensive knowledge and experience to educate patients about their treatment options and collaborate with them to develop comprehensive care plans.
With the move to Dallas, Dr. Alinsod aims to make his expertise more accessible to women in Dallas and surrounding areas. The central location offers convenient access to patients from across the region, ensuring that they can benefit from Dr. Alinsod's expertise without extensive travel.
For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Red Alinsod at his new Dallas location, please visit call (214) 442-0055.
About Dr. Red Alinsod
Dr. Red Alinsod is an esteemed gynecologic surgeon specializing in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Alinsod is internationally recognized for his expertise in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, vaginal rejuvenation, female incontinence treatment, and cosmetic gynecology. He is committed to providing compassionate, patient-centered care and empowering women to live their lives to the fullest.
For more information, please visit https://urogyn.org/about-us/meet-dr-alinsod/
https://urogyn.org/
Dr. Red Alinsod
Alinsod Institute - Women's Wellness Institute of Dallas
+1 214-442-0055
