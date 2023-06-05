Coryell Roofing Welcomes Corey Menefee as IT Manager, Strengthening Their Leadership in Commercial Roofing Solutions
Coryell Roofing appoints Corey Menefee as IT Manager, leveraging his expertise to enhance their IT infrastructure and better serve customers.
Coryell Roofing is excited to have Corey join our team. His experience and unique skillset are a perfect match for our needs.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing, a leader in commercial roofing solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Corey Menefee to their team as IT Manager. Effective June 1, 2023, the appointment will see Mr. Menefee based at the company's Oklahoma City headquarters.
— Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing
Mr. Menefee is a military veteran with extensive experience in IT service delivery spans over two decades, during which he has excelled in managing, troubleshooting, repairing, and supporting complex technical equipment. His range of skills includes end-user training and support, network security, troubleshooting, support ticket management, and cybersecurity.
Corey brings a unique blend of technical prowess and leadership acumen to his new role. His experience in managing complex IT-related projects and his strategic vision will be instrumental in enhancing Coryell Roofing's IT infrastructure. He has a proven track record of driving efficiency, productivity, and quality through process optimization and in-depth technical analysis.
Mr. Menefee has successfully managed over $226M in technical government assets and inventory during his career. He has demonstrated his technical expertise and leadership skills in configuring Virtual Private Networks on Air Force devices, including Cisco AnyConnect and Big IP Edge Client. Additionally, he has excelled in managing assets, logistics, and supply chain, having completed $3.6M+ in eight lateral transfers.
