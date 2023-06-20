Kenmore® Expands Home Cleaning Solutions with New SilentClean™ Air Purifiers
Kenmore announces full lineup of four models for simplified home air purificationGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C. – Kenmore®, a leading and trusted brand of home appliances, is debuting its return into the air purification category. For over 100 years, Kenmore has created products designed to help Americans live better, and now this means with cleaner air in every room of the home.
To support homes of all sizes, Kenmore has curated models for different size rooms varying from a desktop version, perfect for an office, to a large version, suited for oversized living rooms or bedrooms. All four models feature SilentClean™ HEPA technology with activated carbon to capture 99.97% of dust particles down to 0.3 microns†, so you can say goodbye to unwanted odors and air pollutant particles caused by paint fumes, cooking in the kitchen, wildfire smoke and more. Aligned with our decades-old commitment to greener energy solutions, all models are ENERGY STAR® certified and operate with the same energy consumption level of a single lightbulb! Proactively clean your home environment without increasing your energy bill. The modern, sleek design blends in with your décor, so you can rest assured knowing your air quality is automatically being monitored and improved without ever knowing it’s there.
"Today’s customer is more focused on cleaner, greener home solutions than ever before. Our entrance into the air purification category takes our 100+ years of trusted, quality, innovative performance beyond traditional home appliances and into wellness for the entire home. We’ve always been here to make life easier, and now we’re here to help you live better." from Sri Solur, CEO of Kenmore.
Kenmore® SMART 2300e Air Purifier with SilentClean™ HEPA Technology -PM4030
• Perfect for large-sized living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and more.
• Powerfully purify up to 2,300 square feet, based on one air change per hour.
• Operate and manage your home environment anytime from anywhere with app control.
• Digital display allows you to set the mode, fan speed (5 fan speeds), create a timer and more with the easy-to-use interface.
• Reduce the amount of dust, pet dander, pollen, and more in your room with 3-Stage Filtration and a True HEPA filter.
• Improve the quality of your home air with an unnoticeably quiet air purifier, so you can watch TV, sleep, or read without distractions.
The Kenmore® 2300e Air Purifier is available now at Amazon for an MSRP of $299.99.
Kenmore 1500e Air Purifier with SilentClean™ HEPA Technology - PM3020
• Perfect for medium-sized living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and more.
• Powerfully purify up to 1,500 square feet, based on one air change per hour.
• Digital display allows you to set the mode, fan speed (5 fan speeds), create a timer and more with the easy-to-use interface.
• Reduce the amount of dust, pet dander, pollen, and more in your room with 3-Stage Filtration and a True HEPA filter.
• Improve the quality of your home air with an unnoticeably quiet air purifier, so you can watch TV, sleep, or read without distractions.
The Kenmore® 1500e Air Purifier is available now at Amazon for an MSRP of $199.99.
The Kenmore® 1200e Air Purifier with SilentClean™ HEPA Technology – PM2010
• Perfect for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and more.
• Powerfully purify up to 1,200 square feet, based on one air change per hour.
• Digital display allows you to set the mode, fan speed (5 fan speeds), create a timer and more with the easy-to-use interface.
• Reduce the amount of dust, pet dander, pollen, and more in your room with 3-Stage Filtration and a True HEPA filter.
• Improve the quality of your home air with an unnoticeably quiet air purifier, so you can watch TV, sleep, or read without distractions.
The Kenmore® 1200e Air Purifier is available now at Amazon for an MSRP of $149.99.
The Kenmore® 850e Air Purifier with SilentClean™ HEPA Technology – PM1005
• Perfect for an office or bedroom.
• Powerfully purify up to 850 square feet, based on one air change per hour.
• Touch screen display allows you to set the mode, fan speed (3 fan speeds), create a timer and more.
• Reduce the amount of dust, pet dander, pollen, and more in your room with 3-Stage Filtration and a True HEPA filter.
• Improve the quality of your home air with an unnoticeably quiet air purifier, so you can watch TV, sleep, or read without distractions.
The Kenmore® 850e Air Purifier is available now at Amazon for an MSRP of $99.99.
†Based on independent laboratory tests conducted on non-living matter particles as small as 0.3 microns in size.
*Less power consumption than a 50W lightbulb.
For more information visit KenmoreFloorCare.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/kenmore.
About Kenmore Floorcare & Cleva North America
Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency, and improved results for better living with industry-leading products across small and large appliance categories. Cleva North America, Inc. manufactures Kenmore® and Kenmore Elite® vacuums, air purifiers, and accessories for distribution at retailers worldwide. Cleva offers an award-winning portfolio of innovative wet/dry vacuums, outdoor power equipment, household floor care products and accessories. Brands include Vacmaster Professional®, Vacmaster®, Duravac™, Armor All™, LawnMaster™ and Kenmore® Floorcare. Incorporating the latest processes and highest standards for engineering, design, and production, Cleva delivers high-quality products that deliver exceptional performance, dependability, and durability at a great value.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Product specifications contained within this news release are based on current information as of the release date, and as part of its continuous product improvement, Kenmore Floorcare reserves the right to change specifications without notice.
Dan Bilger, VP of Product Dev. & Marketing
Cleva North America, Inc.
+1 864-451-5747
dan.bilger@cleva-na.com
