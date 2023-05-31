June Games Coming Soon

Promotions going strong

JACKSON, MISS. –Three new scratch-off games will be available in Mississippi Lottery retailers beginning Tuesday, June 6.

$2—Cash Craze: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.77. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Double Diamond™: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.30. Win up to $100,000.

$10—Jumbo Bucks: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.05. Win up to $200,000.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball® jackpot is now up to an estimated $239 million with a cash value of $121.5 million. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® drawing has reached an estimated $203 million with a cash value of $104.6 million. The jackpot for the Thursday, June 1, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $60,000.

Fun Promotions

The second Summer of Fun drawing occurred Tuesday, May 30. Winners were from Batesville, Diamondhead and Hollandale. In this promo, players can win cash, Recteq grills, Yeti coolers, an 18-foot party barge from Performance Marine in Columbus or a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4X from Gulfport Nissan. Mississippi Lottery Insiders receive the link each week to sign up; and participants may also register through various lottery QR codes in stores and on TV commercials. The next drawing occurs June 5. Click here for more details.

The next drawing for the NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff promo is June 7. To receive the sign-up link, entrants must be Mississippi Lottery Insiders. Players have the chance to win $2,500, an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize. Click here for more information.

