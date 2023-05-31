Submit Release
Transport and communications statistics for April 2023

MACAU, May 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 249,131 as at end-April 2023, up by 0.9% year-on-year; light automobiles (114,023) and heavy motorcycles (108,314) rose by 0.9% and 2.1% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in April went up by 10.3% year-on-year to 933 (209 of them were electric); besides, new registration of light automobiles rose by 17.1% to 376 (57 of them were electric), whereas that of heavy motorcycles dropped by 6.7% to 457 (78 of them were electric). From January to April 2023, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 2.2% year-on-year to 3,929. Number of traffic accidents in April increased by 16.3% year-on-year to 1,072, with 2 persons killed and 423 persons injured. In the first four months of 2023, there were 4,185 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 1,439 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in April hiked by 69.1% year-on-year to 576,243 trips, of which light automobile trips (538,618) surged by 75.0%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in April fell by 53.4% year-on-year to 2,563 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (2,387 tonnes) took up 93.1% of the total. In the first four months of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (2,072,863 trips) leapt by 65.5% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (9,684 tonnes) slid by 32.0%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 39.6% year-on-year to 18,530 tonnes in April; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (14,029 tonnes) expanded by 389.9% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (4,501 tonnes) declined by 56.8%. From January to April 2023, gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 16.3% year-on-year to 61,043 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 2,980 trips in April, a sharp rise of 353.6% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo fell by 39.6% year-on-year to 3,532 tonnes in April, of which inward cargo (400 tonnes) and outward cargo (3,043 tonnes) decreased by 19.4% and 42.7% respectively. From January to April 2023, number of arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 108.1% year-on-year to 9,162 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (12,977 tonnes) diminished by 29.7%.

As at the end of April, there were 90,432 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.0% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 1.3% year-on-year to 1,270,278; postpaid subscribers (949,250) rose by 4.5% whereas prepaid SIM card subscribers (321,028) dropped by 7.0%. Internet subscribers totalled 708,566 as at end-April, an increase of 3.5% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in April grew by 2.8% year-on-year to 147 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first four monthsof2023 went up by 4.1% to 580 million hours.

