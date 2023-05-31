Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill Offense: 3900 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Arson Task Force, which includes Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Monday, May 29, 2023, in the 3900 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:18 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of an assault with a person on fire. Upon arrival officers, located an adult male and female victim suffering from thermal injuries which were sustained while they were inside of a vehicle. The adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The adult female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, there were two juveniles that sustained no injuries.

The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect approached the parked and occupied vehicle, doused it with a flammable liquid and then set it on fire. The suspect was apprehended on the scene by responding officers.

On Thursday, May 29, 2023, 49-year-old Diane Williams, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was the result of a dispute and the victims and suspect are known to each other.