NEW 24w LED Wall Packs with Selectable Kelvin: 3K, 4K, 5K, and Photocell

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of SHOF, a new 24w, 120-277v Selectable Kelvin wall pack, to Access Fixtures comprehensive line up of LED wall packs. The Kelvin of this range of fixtures can be changed between 3K, 4K and 5K with a simple flick of a switch. SHOF comes as standard with a die-cast aluminum housing, providing premium, heavy-duty durability. Its high-impact polycarbonate diffuser lens ensures that light is maximally distributed with minimum levels of glare. SHOFs also incorporate a photocell, maximizing efficiency by ensuring that the light is on when it is dark, and off when it is bright. SHOF is long-lasting and waterproof, being UL, CuL, and RoHS listed, making it perfect for wet locations. SHOF is ideally suited to mounting heights of 6’ to 12’.

“SHOF LED wall packs with selectable Kelvin allow for lighting output to be tailored to suit any location, offering maximum versatility for our customers” said Access Fixtures CEO Steven Rothschild. “SHOFs are a discrete and durable lighting solution with no compromise on style.”

SHOF comes standard with all the options that are most popular for LED wall packs. SHOF is 0-10v dimmable, so with the appropriate dimmer it can be adjusted to emit less light. The photocell is standard. If the application does not call for a photocell, the photocell can be switched off. 3000 Kelvin, 4000 Kelvin and 5000 Kelvin are the most common Kelvins used, and SHOF can be any of the thre Kelvins with the flick of a switch. The UV stabilized powder coat bronze finish comes as standard, so SHOF will look great for years to come. SHOFs has a quick mounting feature, allowing for speedy and simple mounting. SHOF even comes standard with 10kV surge protection as an added bonus. A five year limited warranty comes as standard with all SHOF purchases.

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.