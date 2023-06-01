Selezione Interiors, Custom Italian Millwork, Opens Second Location in Los Angeles
Bringing luxury designs to life with impeccable craftsmanship infused with an Italian soul
My craft is my passion, and I am thrilled to expand and grow, meeting new designers, exploring new opportunities, and bringing my expertise and immeasurable sample library to the West Coast”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Selezione Interiors, known for their innovative ability to provide solutions for intricate millwork with their custom Italian fabrication, announces their second brick-and-mortar location opening in Los Angeles, California. The 1300-square-foot space will offer clients access to the brand's extensive sample library of curated materials and direct capabilities to design with Italian millworkers for the most unique projects.
Founder, Paul Chavez has long envisioned expanding his Miami-based brand, to enable designers, architects and creatives the opportunity to design their visions with custom millwork directly from Italy. The space will function as a showroom in addition to a think tank for designers and professionals in the design industry to come together for events, projects, and collaborations. “My craft is my passion, and I am thrilled to expand and grow, meeting new designers, exploring new opportunities, and bringing my expertise and immeasurable sample library to the West Coast”.
Similar in location to the Miami showroom, Selezione Interiors will be amongst some of the world's leading design showrooms situated in the La Cienega Design Quarter.
Selezione Interiors will officially be open on June 1, 2023. In-person or virtual meetings are available! For more information or to set up your appointment, please visit: https://selezioneinteriors.com/.
