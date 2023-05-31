Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 01, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 01, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula Co Growth Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 4/14/2023		 Basic Audit
Athens Village of Glouster
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Auglaize County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Richard Allen Academy
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2020		 Financial Audit
Clark Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Clinton Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Advanced Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Solon Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Darke Village of Yorkshire
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Erie Bay Area Council of Governments
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Upper Arlington Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Hamer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hocking Hocking County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Leroy Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking Granville Recreation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Crawford-Marion Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Richard Allen Preparatory
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2020		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Miamisburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Morrow Mount Gilead Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Preble Camden-Somers Fire and Rescue Protection District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Newton Falls Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Warren Lebanon City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Williams The Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, Inc. dba Egly Drive Home
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Wyandot Pitt Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Tymochtee Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

