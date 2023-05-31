Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 01, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 01, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula Co Growth Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 4/14/2023 Basic Audit Athens Village of Glouster

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize Auglaize County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Richard Allen Academy

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2020 Financial Audit Clark Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Clinton Union Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Advanced Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Solon Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Darke Village of Yorkshire

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Erie Bay Area Council of Governments

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Franklin Upper Arlington Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Hamer Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hocking Hocking County District Board of Health

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Leroy Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Granville Recreation District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Crawford-Marion Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Richard Allen Preparatory

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2020 Financial Audit Community Improvement Corporation of Miamisburg

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Morrow Mount Gilead Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Preble Camden-Somers Fire and Rescue Protection District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Washington Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Stark County District Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Newton Falls Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Warren Lebanon City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Williams The Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, Inc. dba Egly Drive Home

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Wyandot Pitt Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Tymochtee Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit