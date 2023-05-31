Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 01, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 01, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula Co Growth Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 4/14/2023
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|Village of Glouster
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Richard Allen Academy
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2020
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Northeast Ohio Advanced Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Solon Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Darke
|Village of Yorkshire
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Erie
|Bay Area Council of Governments
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Upper Arlington Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Hamer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hocking
|Hocking County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Leroy Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|Granville Recreation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Crawford-Marion Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Richard Allen Preparatory
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2020
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Miamisburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Mount Gilead Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Preble
|Camden-Somers Fire and Rescue Protection District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Newton Falls Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Warren
|Lebanon City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|The Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, Inc. dba Egly Drive Home
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Wyandot
|Pitt Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Tymochtee Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
