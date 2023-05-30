Solomon Islands Lifts COVID Entry Requirements

Honiara, Solomon Islands – Effective immediately, the Solomon Islands has lifted all COVID-19 related requirements and travellers to the destination no longer need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or COVID-19 test.

However, passengers arriving into the destination will still be required to complete a health declaration card which will be made available on board arriving aircraft or at point of entry into the destination.

Tourism Solomons CEO (acting), Dagnal Dereveke said the announcement by the Ministry of Health & Medical Services (MHMS) would significantly enhance the appeal of the Solomon Islands to those travellers who might have been deterred by previous restrictions.

“The decision to drop COVID-related entry requirements showcases the Solomon Islands as a welcoming and traveller-friendly destination, it demonstrates our commitment to facilitating tourism and highlights our confidence in having managed the COVID-19 situation effectively,” Mr Dereveke said.

However, he said the destination would not be letting its guard down.

“During the pandemic, which saw the Solomon Islands close its border for more than 800 days, Tourism Solomons worked closely with the Ministry of Culture & Tourism (MCT) to proactively promote safety and service excellence across the tourism sector,” he said.

“This involved introducing health and safety guidelines promoting hygiene facilities, maintaining cleanliness, monitoring activities and educating our people.

“Our main aim now is to continue to train our local tourism industry workforce to ensure they deliver a safe, healthy environment and experiences for our visitors.”

Mr Dereveke said the timing for the MHMS announcement was even more relevant given in just a few months’ time the Solomon Islands will be hosting thousands of athletes, support staff and spectators attending the 2023 Pacific Games taking place in November.