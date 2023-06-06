Emotional ABCs Wins Integrated Healthcare Award, Mental Health Initiative 2023
Emotional ABCs, an evidence-based interactive children's behavioral health tool, wins 2023 Integrated Healthcare UK Award, Mental Health Initiative Category.
Emotional ABCs provides a platform for parents, schools, and healthcare professionals to work together to help children develop lifelong healthy emotional skills.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotional ABCs is thrilled to win the 2023 Integrated Healthcare UK Award, Mental Health Initiative category. The award honors companies focusing on transformation, improvement, and positive change within all aspects of the healthcare world, such as helping patients, improving environmental impacts, supporting healthcare workers, and creating outstanding partnerships with the NHS (National Health Service).
— Cynthia Sikes, Co-Founder and CCO
The Emotional ABCs’ award was presented by Samantha Glover, CEO of Healthwatch Essex, a company that studies the lived experience of people to inform the way services are designed and delivered. “Thank you to the Integrated Healthcare UK Awards for recognizing our work in engaging the imagination and interest of young children so they can learn, visualize, and practice crucial lifetime emotional skills,” states Cynthia Sikes, Chief Creative Officer for Emotional ABCs. "Emotional ABCs is so proud to be recognized for our practical and innovative solution in the field of children's mental health."
The Emotional ABCs curriculum is designed to empower young children with outstanding foundational emotional skills, helping them confidently manage emotions and make independent thoughtful decisions, even in challenging situations.
About www.IntegratedHLTH.co.uk
Integrated Health is a healthcare media platform that offers in-depth news and opinion from across health and care, including deep-dive discussions on NHS (National Health Service) policies, innovations, strategies, and people.
About Emotional ABCs
Emotional ABCs is currently used by parents, teachers, school counselors, and therapists in 120 countries and in 118,000 schools worldwide, including 38,000 special education classrooms and in more than a dozen Children’s Hospitals.
The program has received numerous awards attesting to its thoroughness and playfulness, a successful combination to help children acquire emotional and problem-solving skills. Awards include Common Sense Education’s “Top Pick for Learning,” The American Association of School Librarians' “Best Digital Tools for Teaching and Learning,” the Inaugural Anthem Award for Mission-Driven work, and receiving the highest certification, SELect, from the Collaborative for Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL).
Emotional ABCs provides parents, teachers, counselors, mental health professionals, schools, and hospitals, with a child-friendly interactive online curriculum that teaches the skills of emotion recognition and communication, self-awareness, social awareness, emotion regulation, responsible decision-making, and relationship skills.
Emotional ABCs is one of only five programs in 2022 to receive the highest endorsement, SELect status, from CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning). Its successful nationwide study in 2020 allows the evidence-based program to receive ESSA funding (Every Student Succeeds Act). Its co-founder, Cynthia Sikes, was recently honored as one of Inc.'s Female Founders 200 for 2023. Learn more at www.EmotionalABCs.com
