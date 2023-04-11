Emotional ABCs Co-Founder Cynthia Sikes Named to Inc.'s 2023 Female Founders List
Cynthia Sikes recognized in Inc.'s Female Founders List for Innovations in Social Emotional Learning.
By creating an engaging and easy-to-use social emotional skills program, Emotional ABCs filled a gap, and we are delighted to now be in schools, homes, and healthcare settings.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotional ABCs, an award-winning and evidence-based social emotional learning curriculum for young children, today announced that its Co-Founder and CCO, Cynthia Sikes, has been named to Inc.’s sixth annual Female Founders list and included in the Innovators category. Inc.'s exclusive Female Founders 200 list honors women building the world-changing companies of tomorrow across all industries and from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey.
— Cynthia Sikes, Co-Founder and CCO
“Strong emotional skills positively impact nearly all aspects of a child’s development," says Ms. Sikes, who notes that when Emotional ABCs started, there were very few child-friendly social emotional resources available to parents. "By creating an engaging and easy-to-use social emotional skills program, we filled a gap and are delighted to now be in schools, homes, and healthcare settings."
Emotional ABCs is currently used by parents, teachers, school counselors, and therapists in 120 countries and in 118,000 schools worldwide, including 38,000 special education classrooms and in more than a dozen Children’s Hospitals.
The program has received numerous awards attesting to its thoroughness and playfulness, a successful combination to help children acquire emotional and problem-solving skills. Awards include Common Sense Education’s “Top Pick for Learning,” The American Association of School Librarians' “Best Digital Tools for Teaching and Learning,” the Inaugural Anthem Award for Mission-Driven work, and receiving the highest certification, SELect, from the Collaborative for Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL).
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.
"These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year's list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.
To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders
Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders #EmotionalABCs
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com
About Emotional ABCs
Emotional ABCs’ goal is to empower children with the emotional skills and tools for a lifetime, helping them confidently manage emotions and make good decisions. Emotional ABCs provides parents, teachers, counselors, mental health professionals, schools, and hospitals, with a child-friendly interactive online curriculum that teaches the skills of emotion recognition and communication, self-awareness, social awareness, emotion regulation, responsible decision-making, and relationship skills.
Emotional ABCs is one of only five programs in 2022 to receive the highest endorsement, SELect status, from CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning). Its successful nationwide study in 2020 allows the evidence-based program to receive ESSA funding (Every Student Succeeds Act). Learn more at www.EmotionalABCs.com
Nathan Brodie
Emotional ABCs
+1 310-399-8762
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Emotional ABCs: Evidence-Based & Award-Winning Emotional Skills program for children ages 4-11