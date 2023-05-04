Emotional ABCs a Mental Health Initiative 2023 Awards Finalist for Integrated Health UK

Emotional ABCs Mental Health Initiative of the Year, Finalist, Integrated Health Awards 2023 Love for Emotional ABCs!

Integrated Health UK chooses Emotional ABCs, an evidence-based behavioral health tool for children, as a 2023 Mental Health Initiative of the Year Finalist.

We want learning healthy emotional skills to be as commonplace as learning how to read, and we've made Emotional ABCs accessible to healthcare professionals, parents, and schools.” — Cynthia Sikes, Co-Founder and CCO

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Emotional ABCs is delighted to be a finalist in the UK’s Integrated Health Awards 2023 , in the category Mental Health Initiative of the Year. The awards honor and bring attention to efforts that focus on transformation, improvement, and positive change within all aspects of the healthcare world, such as helping patients, improving environmental impacts, supporting healthcare workers, and creating outstanding partnerships with the NHS.Emotional ABCs, an evidence-based educational curriculum for healthcare, school, and home, aims to empower children with outstanding emotional skills, helping them confidently manage emotions and make good decisions."Emotional ABCs brings an innovative and practical solution to the mental health field," says Cynthia Sikes. "We want learning healthy emotional skills to be as commonplace as learning how to read, and we've made Emotional ABCs accessible to healthcare professionals, parents, and schools.”About IntegratedHLTH.co.ukIntegratedHLTH.co.uk is an informative healthcare media platform discussing news and opinion from across health and care, including discussions on NHS policies.About Emotional ABCsEmotional ABCs is currently used by parents, teachers, school counselors, and therapists in 120 countries and in 118,000 schools worldwide, including 38,000 special education classrooms and in more than a dozen Children’s Hospitals.The program has received numerous awards attesting to its thoroughness and playfulness, a successful combination to help children acquire emotional and problem-solving skills. Awards include Common Sense Education’s “Top Pick for Learning,” The American Association of School Librarians' “Best Digital Tools for Teaching and Learning,” the Inaugural Anthem Award for Mission-Driven work, and receiving the highest certification, SELect, from the Collaborative for Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL).Emotional ABCs’ goal is to empower children with the emotional skills and tools for a lifetime, helping them confidently manage emotions and make good decisions. Emotional ABCs provides parents, teachers, counselors, mental health professionals, schools, and hospitals, with a child-friendly interactive online curriculum that teaches the skills of emotion recognition and communication, self-awareness, social awareness, emotion regulation, responsible decision-making, and relationship skills.Emotional ABCs is one of only five programs in 2022 to receive the highest endorsement, SELect status, from CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning). Its successful nationwide study in 2020 allows the evidence-based program to receive ESSA funding (Every Student Succeeds Act). Its co-founder, Cynthia Sikes, was recently honored as one of Inc.'s 2023 Female Founders 200 . Learn more at www.EmotionalABCs.com

Emotional ABCs: Evidence-Based & Award-Winning Emotional Skills program for children ages 4-11