VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Mobius Materials

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

This funding will enable us to help more customers meet tight production deadlines and further meet the advanced manufacturing market’s needs for semiconductor resupply.” — Margaret Upshur, Founder of Mobius Materials

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced that Mobius Materials has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $49 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Richmond, Va., Mobius Materials is a component marketplace used by contract manufacturers and OEMs to buy and sell authenticated electronic parts. This CCF grant will be used to extend Mobius Materials’ reach beyond its beachhead market of SMB buyers and sellers, with a specific focus on meeting the needs of large enterprise customers wanting to sell their excess inventories of semiconductors and other electronic components.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Margaret Upshur, Founder of Mobius Materials. “This funding will enable us to help more customers meet tight production deadlines with immediate stock shipment options, and further meet the advanced manufacturing market’s needs for semiconductor resupply. We are also eager to make a positive impact on our planet, helping to keep excess electronic components from being thrown into landfills.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Mobius Materials,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. Margaret and her team at Mobius Materials are solving a very important and costly problem felt by companies around the world that rely on a predictable supply chain of authentic electronic components.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities | VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.