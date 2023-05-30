Royalton Barracks/ Crash / DUI-Drugs / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2001812

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 1429 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 mile marker 66 southbound, Hartford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Drug / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: John Galaske

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/18/2023 at approximately 1429 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a crash on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 66 in the town of Harford. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a single-vehicle crash where the vehicle involved struck the passing lane guardrail. The operator was identified as John Galaske of Witingham, VT. After an investigation, Troopers observed signs of drug use and obtained blood evidence from Galaske, indicating he had substances other than alcohol in his system. Troopers also later discovered that Galaske’s driver’s license status was suspended criminally. Galaske was issued a citation to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on 06/27/2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/2023 08:00 A.M.

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE