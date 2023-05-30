Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,109 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ Crash / DUI-Drugs / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2001812

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                             

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 1429 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 mile marker 66 southbound, Hartford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Drug / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: John Galaske                                              

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/18/2023 at approximately 1429 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a crash on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 66 in the town of Harford. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a single-vehicle crash where the vehicle involved struck the passing lane guardrail. The operator was identified as John Galaske of Witingham, VT. After an investigation, Troopers observed signs of drug use and obtained blood evidence from Galaske, indicating he had substances other than alcohol in his system. Troopers also later discovered that Galaske’s driver’s license status was suspended criminally.  Galaske was issued a citation to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on 06/27/2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/2023 08:00 A.M.           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ Crash / DUI-Drugs / Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more