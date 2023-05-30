Construction began today on ND 23 near New Town

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction began today on North Dakota Highway 23, four miles east of New Town.



The project includes shoulder widening and lighting improvement from mile marker 53 to 56.



Flaggers will help direct traffic through construction and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be completed later this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



