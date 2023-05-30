Georgia Avenue Safety and Wheaton Economic Development Walk with Governor Wes Moore and Councilmember Natali Fani-González

MARYLAND, May 30 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Meeting at Regina’s Restaurant: 11423 Georgia Ave, Wheaton-Glenmont, MD 20902

Summary: To highlight the traffic safety challenges on Georgia Ave and economic development potential of downtown Wheaton, Governor Wes Moore, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld, Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kevin A. Anderson, District Councilmember Natali Fani-González, and other County officials will walk Georgia Avenue, meet with local businesses and tour WMATA property primed for redevelopment.

Itinerary

3 p.m. Meet at Regina’s Restaurant and begin walk southbound on Georgia Ave.

3:30 p.m. Tour the Wheaton Metro site planned for redevelopment.

3:40 p.m. Arrive at American Legion and enjoy a beverage with local veterans and businesses.

For questions, please contact Tommy Heyboer, chief of staff, at Tommy.Heyboer@montgomerycountymd.gov.

# # #