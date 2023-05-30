Court Affirms Order Tossing Some Disciplinary Charges Against Ex-Bar Executive Joe Dunn

(Subscription required) A split review panel on Friday affirmed a state bar court judge’s dismissal of portions of disciplinary charges against former state bar executive Joe Dunn. State Bar Court Review Judges Tamara Ribas and Kearse McGill agreed with Hearing Judge Yvette Roland that appointed bar prosecutors missed a five-year disciplinary window when they accused Dunn last year of moral turpitude for allegedly misleading bar leaders about the California Supreme Court’s stance on a 2013 bill, AB 852, targeting the unlicensed practice of law.