Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,126 in the last 365 days.

Court Affirms Order Tossing Some Disciplinary Charges Against Ex-Bar Executive Joe Dunn

(Subscription required) A split review panel on Friday affirmed a state bar court judge’s dismissal of portions of  disciplinary charges against former state bar executive Joe Dunn. State Bar Court Review Judges Tamara Ribas and Kearse McGill agreed with Hearing Judge Yvette Roland that appointed bar prosecutors missed a five-year disciplinary window when they accused Dunn last year of moral turpitude for allegedly misleading bar leaders about the California Supreme Court’s stance on a 2013 bill, AB 852, targeting the unlicensed practice of law.

You just read:

Court Affirms Order Tossing Some Disciplinary Charges Against Ex-Bar Executive Joe Dunn

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more