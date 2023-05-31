Coral Gables Museum to open "Masters Who Changed the City: A Tribute to Jesús Rafael Soto and Carlos Cruz-Diez"

Masters that Changed the City Masters that Changed the City Masters that Changed the City

The exhibition conveys the ability of these artists to create immersive environments that challenge our perception and invite us to interact with the pieces in a unique way...” — Yuni Villalonga, Director of Curatorial Programs

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coral Gables Museum is pleased to announce the opening of the exhibition "Masters Who Changed the City: A Tribute to Jesús Rafael Soto and Carlos Cruz-Diez on Their Centennial", which will be on display in the Carole A. Fewell Gallery from June 2 to October 22, 2023.

With this project, the museum joins the international celebrations for the centenary of renowned international artists Jesús Rafael Soto (b. 1923, Ciudad Bolívar, Venezuela - d. 2005, Paris, France) and Carlos Cruz-Diez (b. 1923, Caracas, Venezuela - d. 2019, Paris, France). Visionaries in their time, these creators redefined the relationship between art and architecture, as well as the artistic experience in public space. Their explorations are fundamental to optical and kinetic art movements and have influenced many generations of artists worldwide.

"Masters Who Changed the City..." presents a selection of important works by Soto and Cruz-Diez, including one of Soto’s "Penetrable" and Cruz-Diez’s "Chromosaturations", coming from local institutions and private collections. In the gallery, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of movement, light, and optical illusion.

The exhibition conveys the ability of these artists to create immersive environments that challenge our perception and invite us to interact with the pieces in a unique way. It also provides a historical context for their work, highlighting them as pioneers in the integration of the arts, architecture, and the urban fabric," says the exhibition curator, Yuni Villalonga.

"We are very honored to share these major works with our art-loving community. Their main contributions lie in the dematerialization of the work of art and the expansion of the experience of art beyond mere contemplation. We are very grateful for the decisive support from our Board members Eduardo Otaola, Adriana Meneses, and our Chair, Jose Valdes-Fauli, who made this exciting project possible," says Elvis Fuentes, Museum Director.

Educational panels, documentaries, and curator presentations will provide the public with a deeper understanding of the innovative legacy of the artists and their ongoing influence on contemporary art.

This exhibition is organized in collaboration with Logistic Fine Arts, Miami, and Atelier Soto, Caracas-Paris. This exhibition is curated by Yuni Villalonga, Director of Curatorial Programs at the Coral Gables Museum.

Masters Who Changed the City: A Tribute to Jesús Rafael Soto and Carlos Cruz-Diez on Their Centennial

June 2 - October 22, 2023 | Carole A. Fewell Gallery

Curated by Yuni Villalonga, Director of Curatorial Programs

Opening Reception: June 2, 2023 | 6:00 - 10:00 pm

For more information, please contact:

Maylin Lara, Marketing & Communications Coordinator, Coral Gables Museum

e-mail: press@coralgablesmuseum.org, Phone: 305-603-8067

About the Coral Gables Museum:

The Coral Gables Museum celebrates the 1920’s planned community of Coral Gables and presents exhibits and programs that examine the built environment. The Museum’s mission is to celebrate, investigate and explore the civic arts of architecture and urban and environmental design, and the visual arts, including fostering an appreciation for the history, vision, and cultural landscape of Coral Gables; promoting beauty and planning as well as historic, artistic and environmental preservation for a broad audience, including children, families, and community members, as well as local, regional, national and international visitors.