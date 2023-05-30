Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3002208

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: 05/07/2023 at approximately 1051 Hours

STREET: Vermont Route 11

TOWN: Peru

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dump Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mary Butera

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

INJURIES: Serious injury

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Tiguan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On Monday, May 30, 2023, the Vermont State Police was informed by officials in New Hampshire that Mary Butera, 75, of Londonderry, Vermont, died early in the morning due to injuries she sustained in the crash.

***Initial news release, 1:40 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023***

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash with serious injury on Vermont Route 11 in the Town of Peru. Before the Troopers’ arrival, it was reported that operator one, Mary Butera (75), was transported via DHART Helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire due to her injuries from the crash.

Initial investigation revealed Mary was traveling westbound on VT Route 11 before she lost control of the vehicle. Mary’s vehicle crossed the yellow centerline into the eastbound lane of travel, where she then left the roadway and traveled through the eastbound embankment. Mary’s vehicle went airborne into a guide wire from a power pole, leaving the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing southbound in the eastbound embankment. At this point in time, Mary’s condition appears to be stable, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues. If anyone witnessed the crash, they are encouraged to contact the VSP Shaftsbury phone number above and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Londonderry Rescue Squad, Londonderry Fire Department, Green Mountain Power, and Paul’s Towing Service.