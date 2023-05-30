Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3002208
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8
DATE/TIME: 05/07/2023 at approximately 1051 Hours
STREET: Vermont Route 11
TOWN: Peru
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dump Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mary Butera
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont
INJURIES: Serious injury
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Tiguan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On Monday, May 30, 2023, the Vermont State Police was informed by officials in New Hampshire that Mary Butera, 75, of Londonderry, Vermont, died early in the morning due to injuries she sustained in the crash.
***Initial news release, 1:40 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023***
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash with serious injury on Vermont Route 11 in the Town of Peru. Before the Troopers’ arrival, it was reported that operator one, Mary Butera (75), was transported via DHART Helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire due to her injuries from the crash.
Initial investigation revealed Mary was traveling westbound on VT Route 11 before she lost control of the vehicle. Mary’s vehicle crossed the yellow centerline into the eastbound lane of travel, where she then left the roadway and traveled through the eastbound embankment. Mary’s vehicle went airborne into a guide wire from a power pole, leaving the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing southbound in the eastbound embankment. At this point in time, Mary’s condition appears to be stable, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues. If anyone witnessed the crash, they are encouraged to contact the VSP Shaftsbury phone number above and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Londonderry Rescue Squad, Londonderry Fire Department, Green Mountain Power, and Paul’s Towing Service.