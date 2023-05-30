Cavendish transit routes to begin again, along with new year-round route to Rustico

CANADA, May 30 - On June 19, seasonal public transit service to Cavendish will resume, along with a new year-round route connecting Charlottetown and North Rustico.

Schedules for the Cavendish and North Rustico routes are available at transitpei.ca and fares for these routes can be booked as of June 7.

“Our government remains committed to keeping transit fees affordable for people at $2 per ride, free for youth 18 and under, and $10 and $20 for a monthly pass. We want to create the most affordable transit system in the country so Islanders can get around easily and to help us reach our net zero goals in the province.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Government’s 2023-24 operating budget contains an additional annual investment of $950,000 for the Island-wide transit system to add more routes and continue to keep fares low for Islanders.

The province also continues to work with the Capital Area Transit Coordinating Committee (CATCC) to expand transit in Charlottetown, Cornwall and Stratford with new routes, more evening services and extended weekend hours on some of the most popular routes.

“We are looking to engage with more municipalities and regions about how they can be a part of our provincial rural transit system,” added Minister Myers.

For more information on public transit, visit: TransitPEI

