Statement by Premier Lantz on National Nurses Week

CANADA, May 12 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on National Nurses Week:

“Today marks the beginning of National Nurses Week—a time to recognize and thank the nurses who play an essential role in the health and well-being of Islanders.

This year’s theme, The Power of Nurses to Transform Health, speaks to the knowledge, leadership, and compassion that nurses bring to every part of our healthcare system. From hospitals and clinics to long-term care homes and community settings, nurses are there—delivering care, advocating for patients, and improving outcomes.

On behalf of all Islanders, thank you to our nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses for the difference you make every day. Your dedication, skill, and care continue to shape a stronger, healthier Prince Edward Island.”