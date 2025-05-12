PEI Property Tax notices are in the mail

CANADA, May 12 - The 2025 Prince Edward Island property tax notices have been mailed and should reach property owners within the next few days. The first payment is due May 31.

Property owners are asked to do three things when they receive their notice:

Mark payment dates on their calendar to avoid interest charges. Review the available payment methods listed below. Record their property and access numbers, found on the notice, to check their balance online using the Property Tax Balance Inquiry on the provincial government website.

Property owners can pay using the following methods:

Drop off a cheque at the Taxation and Property Records office, 95 Rochford St., First Floor, Shaw Building South, Charlottetown, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. A drop box is always available. Please submit cheques or money orders only, not cash.

Make a payment by cash, cheque or debit at any Access PEI site.

Make a payment at their bank or via online banking through their financial institution. Islanders are encouraged to set up automatic payments to avoid interest charges.

The Province collects more than $281 million through property taxes, including over $86 million in municipal taxes, $4 million in fire dues, and $17 million in Island Waste Management Corporation (IWMC) fees. These funds support vital programs, services and infrastructure Islanders rely on.

Most increases in the provincial portion of residential property taxes will align with the PEI Consumer Price Index. All 2025 property charges include applicable IWMC fees and municipal property tax or fire district charges, which are set by the municipality or fire district and subject to change.

A sample notice with key points highlighted and explained can be found online at PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/PropertyTaxes.

Property owners who haven’t received their notice, need assistance with balance or payment information, or would like to inquire about property tax programs, can contact Taxation and Property Records by email at taxandland@gov.pe.ca or by phone at (902) 368 4070.



Media contact:

Janice Fogarty

Department of Finance

jefogarty@gov.pe.ca