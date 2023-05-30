Rave Reviews for New Business Development Book “The One Advantage”
Former Ford CEO Alan Mulally says, “It is the only competitive advantage you really have.”
I love The One Advantage...it is the only competitive advantage you really have.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top business leaders have heaped praise on the new e-book “The One Advantage: Introducing a Peer-Powered Culture of Agility to Your Organization,” written by three leading authors and thought leaders.
— Alan Mulally
One of the most respected CEOs in America, Alan Mulally, former head of Ford Motor Company, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Defense and Space Systems, said, “I love The One Advantage as an expression of the ‘Working Together’ approach I used at Ford and Boeing. It is the only competitive advantage you really have.”
The book, co-authored by Jason Richmond, an authority on culture, Mike Richardson, an expert on agility, and Leo Bottary, a thought leader on peer power is now available on Amazon. To celebrate the launch of the book FREE copies of the PDF version are being given away to the first 25 applicants.
In "The One Advantage," the Richmond-Bottary-Richardson trio draw on their unique areas of expertise to provide innovative strategies which address how to handle the challenges and seize the opportunities of a fast-changing business world. Their book delivers the three keys to a thriving organization: culture matters, great cultures are driven by peer influence, and agility stimulates adaptability and resilience.
Other praise for the book:
Sarah McArthur, Co-editor in Chief, Leader to Leader journal, and thought partner and trusted advisor to world-class leaders, said, “The One Advantage delivers on its promise to triangulate well-documented insights at the intersection of culture, peer power, and agility, and create synergies to boost organizational development.”
Prof. Dr. Amarendra Bhushan Dhiraj, CEO and Editorial Director at CEOWORLD magazine, commented: “It’s so engaging that it’s even led me to switch off my phone for several hours so I can read it, and in this social media obsessed age, I don’t think I can give a bigger recommendation than that. The book is great. It’s real, it’s authentic. Very practical and very, very helpful. Let’s all ask active, open questions—and stay hopeful, as the book suggests.”
And Amber Lowry, CEO (Chief Empowerment Officer) and Owner, Syssero, enthused, “The One Advantage is a guide to be the leader that can harness the true potential of your employees through peer groups and teams in order to be more effective! Being able to tap into what state you need within business is critical for success. This book gives you the tools to empower others to accomplish just that!”
In a joint statement the co-authors said, “Our book introduces corporate leaders to methods they can use to inspire their teams to new heights and chart their course for the future of work. We’re delighted that it has been so well-received.”
Richmond, Richardson and Bottary also co-host a bi-weekly podcast called “The One Advantage” that can be found on Apple, Spotify, Google, Jiosaavn, Spreaker, YouTube and on the Ideal Outcomes website.
Jason Richmond is the President/CEO and Chief Culture Officer of Ideal Outcomes, Inc. During his career of more than twenty years, he has had the good fortune of working with companies of all sizes in a wide variety of industries. Jason has partnered with numerous start-up companies to help build solid foundations that have enabled them to become noted industry leaders. He has also worked closely with established Fortune 100 companies to create Leadership Development Journeys. In addition, Jason has provided thought leadership and innovative consulting services to a wide range of mid-size companies.
Leo Bottary is the founder and managing partner of Peernovation, LLC. An award-winning author of three books, including Peernovation: What Peer Groups Can Teach Us About Building High Performing Teams, he is a Vistage Top Performing Speaker, adjunct professor for Rutgers University, and opinion columnist/advisory board member for CEOWORLD magazine. Prior to teaching at Rutgers, Leo was an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University and named adjunct teacher of the year for the College of Communications and the Arts. Earlier in his career he held senior leadership positions at Mullen and Hill+Knowlton.
Mike Richardson specializes in the agility challenges of CEOs and executives running small-to-medium-sized enterprises. He started his career as a Petroleum Engineer on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs with Shell International. Today he studies agile leaders, including fighter pilots, Navy Seals, and firefighters. In the business world, he ran the Aerospace Division of a British public company, Spirent plc. In the advisory world, he spent nearly twenty years as an author, keynote speaker, facilitator, coach, and board member, including fifteen years as a CEO peer group chair and speaker with Vistage Worldwide.
