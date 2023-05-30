Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating I-695 Fatal Crash In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(DUNDALK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred this morning on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County.

The victim, Stephen Richard Becker, 59, of Timonium, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the driver and only occupant of a 2008 Honda pickup truck involved in the crash.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded shortly after 9 a.m. for a reported crash on the inner loop of I-695 at Cove Road in Dundalk, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, Becker’s truck went off the road and struck a tree. The Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating the cause of the crash.

The Baltimore County Fire Department and Baltimore County Police Department, Maryland Transportation Authority Police assisted Maryland State Police at the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews assisted with road closures, which lasted about two hours.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

