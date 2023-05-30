Maryland State Police Investigating I-695 Fatal Crash In Baltimore County

May 30, 2023

(DUNDALK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred this morning on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County.

The deceased, identified as Stephen Richard Becker, 59, of Timonium, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was the driver and only occupant of a 2008 Honda pickup truck involved in the crash.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded shortly after 9 a.m. for a reported crash on the inner loop of I-695 at Cove Road in Dundalk, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, Becker’s truck traveled off the road and struck a tree. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore County Police Department and Maryland Transportation Authority Police assisted Maryland State Police at the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures, which lasted about two hours.

###

