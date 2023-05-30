Tuesday, May 30

How new Washington laws aim to lower out-of-pocket health care costs

Insulin, abortions, hearing aids and cancer screenings are among the medical expenses that may soon cost less for Washington residents with health insurance. In a session when addressing rising costs and making the state more affordable was top of mind, the Legislature this year passed a number of bills to lower out-of-pocket costs for routine screenings or equipment. Supporters say the new measures could save individuals hundreds of dollars each year. Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, who chairs the House Health Care and Wellness Committee, said the bills will have significant upsides for consumers, though he said there’s still more to do, especially on prescription drug prices. “When you add these things up, it’s helpful, but you still need to look at the total cost of care,” he said. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

New Washington state laws give debt relief to people exiting prison

Starting this summer, people convicted of crimes in Washington state will face fewer court-ordered fees. It’s part of a national movement to reduce the impact of these fines on people exiting prison, many of whom have little ability to pay them. HB 1169, the new law, eliminates what had been a mandatory $100 fee for DNA collection. It also exempts juveniles and indigent adults from what had been a mandatory fee of $500 per felony and $250 per gross misdemeanor to fund victim support services. (The law does not change restitution owed to victims.) It’s the third in a series of laws championed by Rep. Tarra Simmons (D-Bremerton), who testified before the Washington State Legislature on the burden of court fines and fees before she was elected to the House in 2020. Continue reading at KUOW. (Kyrrah Nork)

Senator Cleveland & Rivers: Our emergency rooms and hospitals are facing an emergency

If you have needed to visit an emergency room lately, you have likely experienced the overwhelming number of patients. It is a problem evident in hospitals across the state. In every corner of Washington, patients are waking up in hospital beds ready to be discharged. They no longer meet the clinical criteria to be hospitalized and are ready to be transferred to post-acute care facilities, but that transfer is delayed or, too often, never comes. The factors contributing to this problem are varied, but they lead to the same result: patients are not able to access the next appropriate level of care after hospitalization. We must make long-term investments in supporting our post-acute health care system to ensure people have access to the services they need in the right setting. Continue reading at Daily News. (Victoria Ditkovsky)

Aberdeen Daily World

Port to vote on new tax tool for expansion funding

County backs Summit Pacific mental health clinic

Axios

It’s far cheaper to rent than own in Seattle right now

Columbian

Ridgefield police may lend La Center a hand

First ‘visualization’ drawings released for replacement Interstate 5 Bridge

Clark County housing developers face challenges due to environmental and zoning constraints

Editorial: Bridge renderings prompt thoughtful opinions

The Daily News

Senator Cleveland & Rivers: Our emergency rooms and hospitals are facing an emergency

Everett Herald

Inslee appoints Steffener as Superior Court judge

County Council OK’s Stanwood behavioral health center

Everett son’s struggle to get mom into assisted living: $22K, 1,500 miles

Snohomish County prosecutors declined 3,000 felony cases in 2022. Why?

$123M project starting on Highway 529 interchange, I-5 HOV lane (Robinson)

Comment: Federal student loan repayments need reforms

Comment: State, local libraries rebuilding lives after prison

Editorial: Warning label on social media not enough for kids

News Tribune

Lummi Nation says new Port of Vancouver terminal violates agreement, hurts fisheries

Olympian

Olympia begins process to form civilian oversight group for law enforcement. Here’s how

Thurston County LEAD program has helped hundreds since 2021 despite limited arrests

Puget Sound Business Journal

Mortgage rates top 7%, hampering sales in some Seattle-area submarkets

Seattle Medium

Toxic Chemicals In Washington’s Drinking Water

Drug Policy Overhaul Signed By Wash. Gov.

Electric Cars Getting More Charging Stations

Seattle Times

New study investigates why some parts of Seattle have high asthma rates

Lewis County’s Centralia bets on clean energy as coal economy fades

WA’s wealthiest are richer than even the tax collectors guessed

Editorial: WA’s Office of Equity must focus on anti-racism, transformation (Gregerson)

Spokesman Review

Spin Control: Fate of Sunshine Committee getting cloudy

Bipartisan bill to help tribes and counties manage wildfire risk on federal land as ‘good neighbors’ gains momentum in Congress

Suburban Times

Washington State Pledges $500,000 toward affordable housing in Lakewood (Leavitt, Bronoske)

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Local organizations, schools partner for suicide prevention in Walla Walla

Washington Post

Land around the U.S. is sinking. Here are some of the fastest areas.

WA State Standard

State rakes in nearly $850M from capital gains tax

Domestic violence shelters move out of hiding

State preps for second sale of pollution allowances

At the state Capitol, a longstanding tribute to lives lost in WWI

‘We’re going to need so many seedlings’ for reforestation push

How new Washington laws aim to lower out-of-pocket health care costs (Keiser, Riccelli)

Wenatchee World

WSU researchers present new WA 64 apple in Rock Island, Quincy

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima man finds new life after completing drug court

Editorial: Has the Army forgotten about East Selah?

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Homeless population spikes in Skagit County

Seattle murals of feminist icons defaced with red paint

Your taxpayer dollars: Are they helping keep students safe in public schools? (Rolfes)

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

State officials establishing rules for working outdoors during wildfire smoke

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Stranded ferry riders frustrated with WSF over holiday weekend travel issues

Washington State Ferries ready for holiday, but pre-pandemic service still years away (Liias)

KNKX Public Radio

The Supreme Court has narrowed the scope of the Clean Water Act

KUOW Public Radio

New Washington state laws give debt relief to people exiting prison (Simmons)

KXLY (ABC)

Small town food banks filling the gap as more people lose SNAP benefits

NW Public Radio

Inslee talks clean energy jobs, Malden rebuild and battling climate change

Cascadia Daily News

Whatcom County lawmakers to host town hall (Shewmake, Timmons)

Riders decry change to paratransit service

Gathering of the Eagles brings tribes, community to Lummi Nation

MyNorthwest

Redmond mayor axes 600% raises for council members

City of Seattle to phase out gas leaf blowers by 2027

UW researchers, scientists agree to strike