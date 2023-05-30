Tuesday, May 30
How new Washington laws aim to lower out-of-pocket health care costs
Insulin, abortions, hearing aids and cancer screenings are among the medical expenses that may soon cost less for Washington residents with health insurance. In a session when addressing rising costs and making the state more affordable was top of mind, the Legislature this year passed a number of bills to lower out-of-pocket costs for routine screenings or equipment. Supporters say the new measures could save individuals hundreds of dollars each year. Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, who chairs the House Health Care and Wellness Committee, said the bills will have significant upsides for consumers, though he said there’s still more to do, especially on prescription drug prices. “When you add these things up, it’s helpful, but you still need to look at the total cost of care,” he said. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)
New Washington state laws give debt relief to people exiting prison
Starting this summer, people convicted of crimes in Washington state will face fewer court-ordered fees. It’s part of a national movement to reduce the impact of these fines on people exiting prison, many of whom have little ability to pay them. HB 1169, the new law, eliminates what had been a mandatory $100 fee for DNA collection. It also exempts juveniles and indigent adults from what had been a mandatory fee of $500 per felony and $250 per gross misdemeanor to fund victim support services. (The law does not change restitution owed to victims.) It’s the third in a series of laws championed by Rep. Tarra Simmons (D-Bremerton), who testified before the Washington State Legislature on the burden of court fines and fees before she was elected to the House in 2020. Continue reading at KUOW. (Kyrrah Nork)
Senator Cleveland & Rivers: Our emergency rooms and hospitals are facing an emergency
If you have needed to visit an emergency room lately, you have likely experienced the overwhelming number of patients. It is a problem evident in hospitals across the state. In every corner of Washington, patients are waking up in hospital beds ready to be discharged. They no longer meet the clinical criteria to be hospitalized and are ready to be transferred to post-acute care facilities, but that transfer is delayed or, too often, never comes. The factors contributing to this problem are varied, but they lead to the same result: patients are not able to access the next appropriate level of care after hospitalization. We must make long-term investments in supporting our post-acute health care system to ensure people have access to the services they need in the right setting. Continue reading at Daily News. (Victoria Ditkovsky)
Aberdeen Daily World
Port to vote on new tax tool for expansion funding
County backs Summit Pacific mental health clinic
Axios
It’s far cheaper to rent than own in Seattle right now
Columbian
Ridgefield police may lend La Center a hand
First ‘visualization’ drawings released for replacement Interstate 5 Bridge
Clark County housing developers face challenges due to environmental and zoning constraints
Editorial: Bridge renderings prompt thoughtful opinions
The Daily News
Everett Herald
Inslee appoints Steffener as Superior Court judge
County Council OK’s Stanwood behavioral health center
Everett son’s struggle to get mom into assisted living: $22K, 1,500 miles
Snohomish County prosecutors declined 3,000 felony cases in 2022. Why?
$123M project starting on Highway 529 interchange, I-5 HOV lane (Robinson)
Comment: Federal student loan repayments need reforms
Comment: State, local libraries rebuilding lives after prison
Editorial: Warning label on social media not enough for kids
News Tribune
Lummi Nation says new Port of Vancouver terminal violates agreement, hurts fisheries
Olympian
Olympia begins process to form civilian oversight group for law enforcement. Here’s how
Thurston County LEAD program has helped hundreds since 2021 despite limited arrests
Puget Sound Business Journal
Mortgage rates top 7%, hampering sales in some Seattle-area submarkets
Seattle Medium
Toxic Chemicals In Washington’s Drinking Water
Drug Policy Overhaul Signed By Wash. Gov.
Electric Cars Getting More Charging Stations
Seattle Times
New study investigates why some parts of Seattle have high asthma rates
Lewis County’s Centralia bets on clean energy as coal economy fades
WA’s wealthiest are richer than even the tax collectors guessed
Editorial: WA’s Office of Equity must focus on anti-racism, transformation (Gregerson)
Spokesman Review
Spin Control: Fate of Sunshine Committee getting cloudy
Bipartisan bill to help tribes and counties manage wildfire risk on federal land as ‘good neighbors’ gains momentum in Congress
Suburban Times
Washington State Pledges $500,000 toward affordable housing in Lakewood (Leavitt, Bronoske)
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Local organizations, schools partner for suicide prevention in Walla Walla
Washington Post
Land around the U.S. is sinking. Here are some of the fastest areas.
WA State Standard
State rakes in nearly $850M from capital gains tax
Domestic violence shelters move out of hiding
State preps for second sale of pollution allowances
At the state Capitol, a longstanding tribute to lives lost in WWI
‘We’re going to need so many seedlings’ for reforestation push
Wenatchee World
WSU researchers present new WA 64 apple in Rock Island, Quincy
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima man finds new life after completing drug court
Editorial: Has the Army forgotten about East Selah?
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Homeless population spikes in Skagit County
Seattle murals of feminist icons defaced with red paint
Your taxpayer dollars: Are they helping keep students safe in public schools? (Rolfes)
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
State officials establishing rules for working outdoors during wildfire smoke
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Stranded ferry riders frustrated with WSF over holiday weekend travel issues
Washington State Ferries ready for holiday, but pre-pandemic service still years away (Liias)
KNKX Public Radio
The Supreme Court has narrowed the scope of the Clean Water Act
KUOW Public Radio
KXLY (ABC)
Small town food banks filling the gap as more people lose SNAP benefits
NW Public Radio
Inslee talks clean energy jobs, Malden rebuild and battling climate change
Cascadia Daily News
Whatcom County lawmakers to host town hall (Shewmake, Timmons)
Riders decry change to paratransit service
Gathering of the Eagles brings tribes, community to Lummi Nation
MyNorthwest
Redmond mayor axes 600% raises for council members
City of Seattle to phase out gas leaf blowers by 2027
UW researchers, scientists agree to strike