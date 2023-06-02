California Boxing and Fitness Coach Romie Dalal Hosts Celebrities at Hayabusa Event in Famous Boxing and Fitness Gym

Celebrated Boxer Romie Dalal Celebrity Boxer Romie Dalal Hosts HAYABUSA event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 24, 2023, renowned boxing coach Romie Dalal hosted a Hayabusa Event at the “Members Only Boxing & Fitness” gym in Los Angeles. This fitness facility is one of the most highly ranked “legit” facilities in the area for serious boxing enthusiasts. Mr. Dalal has the distinction of being a top Hayabusa athlete and is well-respected in this famous brand.

The tremendously successful gathering was well attended and peppered with high-profile celebrity figures from the fitness industry and other top-notch influencers from various arenas.

The atmosphere was buzzing with the presence of Kollins Ezekh, who has been a leader in the fitness realm for over fifteen years. He is a well-versed, elite fitness guru, training many from the elite social scene. In addition, Sujit Kundu, founder and CEO of S.K.A.M. Artist, a full-service talent agency which caters to shining stars, with a roster of over 100 deejays and music personalities, came out to join the festivities.

Romie Dalal has an impressive resumé of more than a decade of experience in the boxing industry and is well connected in many circles. His popularity was apparent by the number of celebrities from all over the Golden State who came out to ratify the evening and lend their support to the exclusive Hayabusa Event.

About: Romie Dalal is the owner and CEO of Romie Boxing, LLC. It is a premier boxing and fitness coaching service. He is a certified, official ‘England Boxing’ Coach who is spreading the knowledge that he has successfully gained from over a decade of experience in the sport of boxing. He now specializes in offering his expertise to celebrity and influencer clients. His focus is to help them become the best version of themselves; to empower individuals to defend themselves through the art of boxing, and to reach their fitness goals.

For more information, please contact Romie Dalal at Email: romiedalal94@gmail.com or Phone: 310-595-4214 or visit https://www.instagram.com/romieboxing/.