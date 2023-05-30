King & Rye Restaurant to Host Pride Drag Brunch This June

The event will be hosted by the Southern restaurant on Saturday, June 10th.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- King & Rye, an Old Town Alexandria restaurant, is gearing up to celebrate Pride Month with its second annual Pride Drag Brunch. Set to take place on June 10th, the event will showcase a lineup of drag artists and the restaurant’s signature brunch.

Hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, the Pride Drag Brunch will feature performances by SADBrunch, the largest black-owned traveling drag entertainment company in the U.S. The lineup of performers includes Amber St. Lexington, Dee A. Diamond, and Stella Ray. The event promises a vibrant display of creativity, talent, and entertainment.

King & Rye will open its doors for seating at 11 AM, with the show scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM. Tickets are available through SADBrunch and Eventbrite. Attendees will receive an entree from King & Rye’s brunch menu and a juice flight. Guests are encouraged to buy group tickets together to ensure their party can sit together to enjoy the festivities.

After savoring regionally inspired brunch and drag performances, attendees can keep the celebration going by heading into D.C. for the annual Capital Pride Parade. The Pride procession starts at 3 PM in Logan & Dupont Circle Neighborhoods. Water taxis will be available from Old Town to The Warf to help guests avoid D.C. parking and traffic.

Besides its seasonal Southern American cuisine, King & Rye is known for its commitment to creating inclusive, welcoming spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community. The Southern restaurant demonstrates this dedication through its annual Pride Drag Brunch, providing a platform to celebrate queer pride, talent, and individuality. Continuing to dazzle throughout the year, the restaurant hosts a series of Drag Brunches that spotlight local talent.

For more details about Pride Drag Brunch or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.

About King & Rye: King & Rye is the reflection of the bounty of the mid-Atlantic and Southern regions. The restaurant features seasonal, intentional ingredients sourced through genuine relationships with farmers, makers, and butchers. With humble, refined menus rooted in tradition and authentic flavors that go beyond the expected, King & Rye is where guests can expect slow food, proper whiskeys, and genuine hospitality.