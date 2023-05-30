Margin Street Inn Recognized as Tripadvisor® 2023 Travelers’ Choice® Award Winner
Westerly, Rhode Island's Iconic and Historic Renovation, the Margin Street Inn, voted a Tripadvisor Worldwide Traveler's Choice Hotel by Traveler ReviewsWESTERLY, RI, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Margin Street Inn today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Hotels Worldwide. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.
“We are humbled and thrilled at the recognition by traveler’s reviews on Trip Advisor and are proud to have received so many great reviews from our guests. We work hard to make the experience at the Margin Street Inn a unique, and relaxing stay in a beautiful setting.” Said Innkeeper Sarah Cooper
“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”
About the Margin Street Inn
The Margin Street Inn bed and breakfast in Rhode Island was built in 1849 on the banks of the Pawcatuck River in Westerly, Rhode Island. The Inn has two beautifully renovated Colonial and Classic Revival style guest houses surrounded by over 6 acres of manicured grounds with magnificent specimen trees, 4 out barns. and two docks to come by boat or to fish and explore the river, offering ten well-appointed bedrooms all with private baths and luxury amenities.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.
