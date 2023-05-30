MAYWEATHER AND GOTTI III TO FACE OFF IN HIGHLY ANTICIPATED EXHIBITION FIGHT WITH ALL-STAR MUSICAL GUESTS ON JUNE 11

Mayweather vs Gotti III Exhibition Fight Experience

Mayweather and Gotti III face off in highly anticipated exhibition fight on June 11 at FLA Live Arena. Fight Week will take place at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Witness the ultimate showdown of the year as two legendary figures from the worlds of boxing and organized crime step into the ring making for the exhibition fight of the year. Floyd Mayweather, undefeated boxing superstar, and undefeated boxer John Gotti III, son of the legendary New York mobster John Gotti will go head-to-head on Saturday, June 11, at the FLA Live Arena.

This highly anticipated event, hailed as the "Last Names Matter," has generated immense suspense and excitement among sports enthusiasts and boxing fans worldwide. With the entire world watching, Mayweather and Gotti III will bring their immense skill, tenacity, and larger-than-life personalities to the ring, delivering an unforgettable historic spectacle for and aficionados of sports, music and pop culture. Mayweather, a boxing virtuoso with an unblemished professional record of 50 wins, zero losses, will showcase his unmatched technique, speed, and defensive mastery.

At the event, spectators can expect a larger-than-life atmosphere at the state-of-the-art arena and enjoy live performances by multi-platinum Latin reggaeton artist Lunay, Hip-Hop Heavyweight Bluface, Chrisean and Joseline and special appearances by the Grammy Award Superstars Ozuna and Jhayco.

The extraordinary multi-genre spectacle of the year is guaranteed to enthrall audiences with its fusion of boxing and music. The sheer enormity of this event cannot be emphasized enough, as it unites two legendary giants whose names reverberate through the ages, accompanied by mesmerizing melodies performed by luminaries of the stage and screen. Witness the clash of two undefeated pugilists bearing epic monikers, alongside a sensational lineup of six illustrious recording artists. In addition, prepare for 6 enthralling undercard bouts featuring other esteemed belt holders, which will be unveiled on Monday, along with an exhilarating roster of events throughout fight week, set amidst the iconic locations of Miami including the fabulously iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The Mayweather-Gotti Fight Week is an unmissable historic event for the South Florida community.

Fight Week Details:

BleauLive in partnership with ONE Entertainment, and Capture Studio Group are thrilled to announce Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s role as the exclusive host of the Official Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III Fight Week Experience.

Press Conference— Thursday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m.

The official press conference on June 8 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sparkle Ballroom will feature Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti III, and all fighters. Media RSVP required.

Public Open Workout Session— Friday, June 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Witness the fighters' skills up close at the open workout session in the Sparkle Ballroom on June 9. Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti III, and all fighters will be present. Media RSVP required.

Beachfront Weigh-In— Saturday, June 10 from 2 to 4:00 p.m.

Join the spectacular beachfront weigh-in on June 10 at the Ocean Lawn. Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti III, and all fighters will attend. Media RSVP required.

After Party at LIV Nightclub and Bleau Bar — Sunday, June 11 at 11:00 p.m.

Celebrate the Fight Week Experience with an epic after party at LIV Nightclub and Bleau Bar on June 11 at 11:00 p.m. Join Mayweather, Gotti III, and other boxing legends. Bleau Bar is located in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel lobby.

For more info on Fight Week, visit www.bleaulive.com

Main Event Details:

Mayweather vs. Gotti III with Special Appearances by Ozuna and JhayCo and Performance by Lunay, Blueface, Chrisean and Joseline

7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023

FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323

The event is open for all ages. Tickets are on sale now. For individuals that can’t attend the in person action, The Zeus Network is the exclusive streaming partner of the Mayweather vs Gotti III event to watch from the comfort of your home.