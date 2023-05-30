Hours to Change at Disaster Recovery Centers on June 1

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA and the State of Oklahoma Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie counties will begin new hours of operation on Thursday, June 1.

The centers assist survivors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred April 19-20.

The new operating hours for the centers in McClain and Pottawatomie counties are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday. Those centers are located at:

McClain County

Cole Community Center

26887 Main Street

Blanchard, OK 73010

Pottawatomie County

130 N Louisa Ave.

Shawnee, OK 74801

The hours for the DRC in Cleveland County are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Sunday and Wednesday. The DRC is located at:

Cleveland County

12 Corners Baptist Church

15601 E Etowah Road

Noble, OK 73068

Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.

When visiting a DRC, Oklahoma residents can get additional help with the following:

Apply for assistance.

Learn the status of your FEMA application and get information on how to appeal your status if needed.

Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

Get answers to questions or update information in your FEMA application.

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance loan programs.

No appointments are necessary.

You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4706. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.