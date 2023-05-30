Introducing SPOT PAL™: A Breakthrough Tongue Training Appliance Transforming Oral Habits
EINPresswire.com/ -- SPOT PAL™, a revolutionary custom fit oral appliance designed to address and improve oral habits. Developed by Janine Stiene, a highly regarded therapist Speech Language Pathologist, Myofunctional Therapist, and Founder of Spot Pal., this innovative device is set to reshape the landscape of dentistry and myofunctional therapy.
SPOT PAL™ focuses on teaching the proper resting posture of the tongue, thereby eliminating tongue thrusting and sucking habits. By encouraging the tongue to rest against the palate instead of the teeth, this unique appliance not only supports optimal oral health but also plays a vital role in an individual's overall well-being.
Janine Stiene, the visionary creator behind SPOT PAL™, emphasizes the importance of proper tongue resting posture: "Spot Pal is the first-ever tongue training appliance designed to train the tongue to rest up in the palate, and not against the teeth. Correct tongue resting posture is crucial for nasal breathing, proper development of orofacial musculature and structures, and maximizing airway space.
Additionally, Spot Pal acts as a habit-breaking appliance, helping eliminate noxious habits while promoting proper orofacial muscle function. As a speech-language pathologist and myofunctional therapist, Spot Pal has proven to be an invaluable tool in our patients' treatment and is seen as a revolutionary addition to dentistry."
Recognizing the profound impact of SPOT PAL™, Dr. Lauren Argentina DDS, PC, an independent dental professional, shares her perspective: "Dentistry encompasses a complex system that goes far beyond teeth. Spot Pal addresses some of the most challenging issues in dentistry, such as breaking non-nutritive sucking habits, correcting tongue thrusts, and teaching proper tongue posture on the palate. By facilitating natural arch expansion, promoting nasal breathing, and enhancing the overall quality of life, SPOT PAL™ contributes to the comprehensive well-being of our patients, especially children."
SPOT PAL™ differentiates itself by taking a holistic approach to oral health. By teaching proper tongue posture and discouraging detrimental habits, this innovative appliance promotes improved breathing, optimal orofacial muscle function, and enhanced dental occlusion. It serves as a transformative tool that goes beyond traditional oral appliances, offering individuals the opportunity to experience an improved quality of life.
For further information about SPOT PAL™ and its remarkable benefits, please visit https://thespotpal.com/.
About Spot Pal:
Spot Pal is an innovative company founded by Janine Stiene, a Speech-Language Pathologist and myofunctional therapist. Their flagship product, SPOT PAL™, is a custom fit oral appliance designed to promote proper tongue resting posture and assist in breaking harmful oral habits. Committed to revolutionizing oral health, Spot Pal aims to empower individuals by optimizing their oral function and overall well-being.
For all interviews, please call/text Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick PR at 516.639.0988 or email: markgoldman73@gmail.com
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
email us here