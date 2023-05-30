Armor from Scottish singer / songwriter Natalie Clark Out Now
Track Title: Armor Genre: Pop Launch Date: April 21st 2023 ISRC Code: QZHN42333330LOS ANGELES, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottish singer-songwriter Natalie Clark, who has reaped plaudits from Virgin’s Richard Branson and BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw was selected as a Mercedes Benz KTLA "Artist to Watch" after moving to the US. Natalie was featured in the Mercedes Benz commercial campaign which also included performances at the famous Roxy on Sunset, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. She was handpicked to open for the Grammy award winning Indigo Girls tour and has been recording in LA when not busy touring the US. Natalie has received acclaim from multi-platinum artists such as Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton, who praised her voice as 'cool and powerful' and 'incredible'.
Since moving to the States, Natalie has opened festivals, toured the country, and was named a 'Hot 100 Live Artist' in Music Connection Magazine. Natalie's music is featured in several Netflix shows and an international commercial campaign. 'Ready to Roll' the lead single from her latest EP, recently won 'BEST ORIGINAL SONG' at the Austin Under the Stars Film Festival.
After giving up her teaching career in Scotland to pursue her dream of writing and playing music, the rising indie-pop artist made headlines in the UK when Richard Branson invited her to sing on-stage at a BBC Radio 1 Academy session in Glasgow. Natalie accepted his impromptu challenge, and sang 'Weakness', from her debut EP. It prompted Branson to proclaim: "That was absolutely and utterly stunning – no backing band, no musicians, no forewarning." He later called her "inspiring". Grimshaw, who was hosting the BBC Radio 1 Academy event, played 'Weakness' and further sang Natalie's praises on his BBC Radio 1 show the following day. Branson has since written several articles about Natalie, including a recent commentary on her record release on virgin.com.
'Armor' is a moving ode to compassion and friendship during life's most difficult moments. With inimitable raspy voice, Natalie shares a much-need message of hope, as an ethereal new-age pop production gives her performance an angelic aura. It is a cathartic, therapeutic, and genuinely touching song, one that will resonate with listeners struggling to find purpose. It is perfect for uplifting, atmospheric, contemporary pop radio and playlists.
