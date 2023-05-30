Submit Release
Hunter Involved Shooting

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau
603-271-3361
May 30, 2023

Goffstown, NH – On May 28, 2023 at approximately 9:28 a.m., Conservation Officers were notified of a 77-year-old patient at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. The patient had sustained a non-life-threatening gun shot wound while hunting turkeys with a friend in Goffstown. The victim, accompanied by his friend, was able to walk out of the woods on his own and drive himself to the hospital, where a call was then made to notify law enforcement of the situation.

Conservation Officers were assisted by the Goffstown Police Department in the investigation of this incident. Names and additional information are being withheld pending an ongoing investigation.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all hunters to always be sure of their target and beyond, to help prevent unfortunate situations like this, and to always follow the ten commandments of firearm safety: https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/commandments.html.

