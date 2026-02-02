Submit Release
Exhausted Hiker Assisted in Bartlett

February 2, 2026

Bartlett, NH – At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call about a distressed hiker approximately 1 mile from the Diana’s Bath Trailhead in Bartlett, NH. Srujana Niranjankumar, age 25, of Boston, Massachusetts, was hiking back to the trailhead with her hiking group when she became extremely exhausted and could not continue.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the scene and located Niranjankumar approximately 1 mile from the trailhead parking lot. She was assisted back to the parking area arriving at 6:30 p.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

