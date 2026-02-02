Snowmobile Crash with Injury in Woodstock

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Benjamin D. Harmon

(603) 744-5470

February 2, 2026

Woodstock, NH – On Sunday, February 1, 2026, at approximately 12:58 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers received a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on Primary Trail 156 in Woodstock. An emergency response was initiated by the Woodstock Fire Department, Lin-Wood ambulance, Woodstock Police, and Conservation Officers.

The 58-year-old operator, identified as Lisa Wright of Hudson, NH, was traveling southbound down a steep, winding section of trail when she lost control of her machine and rolled into the soft snow on the side of the trail. Wright was thrown from the machine during the crash and sustained a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury. Her riding partners quickly rushed to her aid and initiated an emergency response.

Due to the proximity of the crash to Route 112, Wright was quickly removed from the trail and transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth by Lin-Wood ambulance for treatment of her injuries. Based on an on-scene investigation, it was determined that rider inexperience and variable trail conditions were the primary contributing factors in this crash.

Conservation Officers have responded to several crashes in the last week and would like to remind riders that trail conditions remain unpredictable, and operators should ride within their abilities.